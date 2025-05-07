Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Sequoia appoints licensee, adviser services lead

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 MAY 2025   12:10PM

Sequoia Financial Group has appointed Daryl Stout as head of licensee and adviser services, set to join the leadership team later this month.

Stout will report directly to chief executive Garry Crole and will be responsible for growth, operational excellence and adviser engagement.

Most recently, Stout was national business growth manager at AMP Advice where he rebuilt recruitment processes, launched adviser-facing digital assets and executed national roadshows to attract external advisers.

Prior to AMP, Stout held transition and growth roles with MLC Advice/Insignia Financial and MLC Partnerships, where he led the integration of more than 400 advisers during the NAB divestment.

"Daryl has a proven track record in adviser engagement, licensee operations, practice development, and M&A support," Sequoia said.

"His extensive industry knowledge and leadership experience will be instrumental in strengthening Sequoia's licensee services and supporting our national growth ambitions."

The new appointment comes after the Australian Wealth Advisors Group (AWAG) became a major shareholder in Sequoia in February.

AWAG, which is also ASX-listed, now has an 18.02% stake in Sequoia across more than 22.37 million securities.

AWAG took the stake after Unrandom director - and former Sequoia head of professional services - Brent Jones ceased to be a substantial shareholder on 30 October 2024 after an attempt to oust Crole.

The Takeovers Panel eventually slapped a series of orders on the rogue shareholders who attempted to overthrow the leadership.

The panel handed down several restrictions on the shareholders and their associated entities that at the time had substantial ownerships in Sequoia.

Read more: AWAGAMP AdviceAustralian Wealth Advisors GroupBrent JonesDaryl StoutGarry CroleInsignia FinancialMLC AdviceSequoia Financial GroupUnrandom
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Wealth managers' recovery looks promising: Research
Adviser numbers jump in March quarter: Rainmaker
Future Group confirms more mergers ahead, undertakes review
Insignia Financial trims $5bn off FUM
Insignia gives PE firms more time to devise deal
Which fund managers are making the most from investor fees?
Cybercriminals attack major super funds
Nominate now for the 2025 MAX Awards
Australian Unity chief retires
Falcon Capital, First Guardian Master Fund set for liquidation

Editor's Choice

Channel Capital launches Apollo asset-backed credit trust in Australia

MATTHEW WAI
Channel Capital has launched an open-ended, semi-liquid investment solution providing Australian wholesale investors access to Apollo's asset-backed finance strategies.

Australia tops list for financial services job growth

ELIZA BAVIN
Australia is becoming a financial services hub, recording the highest global job growth in March within the sector.

Sequoia appoints licensee, adviser services lead

ELIZA BAVIN
Sequoia has named a head of licensee and adviser services, formerly of AMP.

MA Financial partners to invest $2.6bn in middle market loans

MATTHEW WAI
The joint venture, which includes three partnering institutions, is aiming to establish a differentiated platform focused on the US middle market.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media