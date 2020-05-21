NEWS
Sentiment weakens as macro threats loom
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 21 MAY 2020   3:56PM

With investors caught in a nasty tug of war between the dire economic reality and the hope of a virus cure, industry leaders have warned of the potential for further downside.

And with macro threats looming, markets, already fragile from a period of mixed messages, are likely to experience higher volatility in the months ahead.

Renewed trade tensions, poor economic and earnings data, the risk of a second wave of infections, as well as bankruptcies and job losses, threaten to topple markets and investor sentiment - however, Natixis Investment Managers head of global market strategy Esty Dwek told Financial Standard she doesn't believe market's will retest their March lows.

"The rally has been strong, but only in certain names and sectors across equity markets. As such, it hasn't had much breadth and we think there are downside risks," she said.

"However, the bounce has been sizeable, the bearish view is consensus and there is a lot of cash sitting on the sidelines, suggesting we may not re-test the lows even if we think we will see some downside and higher volatility at some point."

Similarly, JP Morgan global market strategist Kerry Craig believes valuations are looking elevated, even compared to before the COVID-19 crisis.

"I think there's a lot of downside risk in the economic outlook and shocks that could come and so we're not overly bullish on the equity market, given the rally we have seen," he said.

"I don't think it would take much to scare people away from the market."

Investors were looking through the short-term pain and dismal economic data to focus instead on support measures from governments and central banks to push equity markets higher, he said.

"Our view is that weakness in economic data just means the economy is weak, and it's not going to get back to where it was in a hurry," Craig said.

"That's going to naturally flow through into the corporate outlook, and earnings numbers and revisions still need to be adjusted on that basis.

"We think there's still downside risk to the equity market at these levels."

Although this stimulus has been significant, UBS economist Carlos Cacho believes concerns are mounting on the impact of these measures ending.

"We are becoming increasingly concerned about what will happen in Q4 when JobKeeper and the JobSeeker supplement, along with loan deferrals, come to an end," he said.

"We estimate the stimulus, along with early superannuation withdrawals, will actually see household cash flow improve in Q2 and Q3, before a sharp fall in Q4.

"This suggests renewed downside risk to Q4 consumer spending if the economy and labour market has not 'snapped back' strongly enough by then."

And in a country with highly leveraged household debt - these payments ending could see property prices plunge in a downward spiral.

"Our current expectation is that house prices will fall approximately 10%, however there is downside risk if the 'fiscal cliff' in Q4 leads to renewed economic weakness," Cacho said.

"Indeed, the current deferrals on 700k loans, worth $220bn have likely been insulating the housing market from higher unemployment and lower incomes, but it remains to be seen what will happen when these end in September.

"The recent weakness in the capital city rental market, if continued, also has the potential to put additional downward pressure on prices, particularly for investment property."

Although the economic impact of the pandemic and the risk of a second wave of infections remain the biggest risk to markets, trade tensions between China and the US, and ultimately, China and Australia, also point to further downside.

"Renewed trade tensions between the US and China could weigh on markets in the coming months, as risks of bigger economic retaliation could impact an already fragile and slow recovery," Dwek said.

"For now, our view is that there will be more bark than bite, but that doesn't mean markets will not react to the headlines.

"So higher volatility is likely, especially as 'tough on China' will clearly be a large part of Trump's re-election campaign."

Craig also believes that views on China - whether they be good or bad - will be used as a campaigning tool in the US election.

"There's definitely been a shift in terms of foreign policy in the US and other economies around the world, seen through attitudes towards change, raising national incomes and a focus on domestic policies, rather than international ones," he said.

"We lived through it in 2019 - all that risk-off sentiment with the two biggest economies in the world sparring with each other and what it means for emerging economies, supply chains and demand.

"At a base case, we think trade wars are absolutely terrible, and no one really wins from them, we've just been coming to a period where trade is being tested in a big way."

However, Nikko Asset Management's chief global strategist John Vail believes investors do not expect US President Donald Trump will make any rash decisions prior to the election six months from now.

"China also seems willing to accept increased pressure by the US, and even by much of the Western world, without major reprisals," he said.

"Except that it seems to be using trade restrictions as a method for punishing Australia for its desire for an independent inquiry into the virus' origins and restrictions on China's 5G equipment."

So where are the opportunities in the current uncertain environment?

Craig believes the opportunity lies in cyclical names - however, he doesn't think it's the right time to shift just yet.

"We've got the recession, we've had a bear market, we've actually started a new cycle - and credit spreads have widened so that naturally increases the scope for them to come down, notwithstanding some defaults that can come through," he said.

Central banks have so far propped up investment grade credit, securitised assets and equity markets - however this has been driven largely by healthcare, and technology, he said.

"We expect there's going be opportunities to rotate within the equity market into more cyclical names as the recovery gains case," Craig said.

He believes quality equities in the US will outperform until we see more beta markets like Australia and Japan lift on the back of a better economic outlook.

In emerging economies he likes Asian equities as valuations aren't as extreme and there is more room for upside, while in credit, Craig prefers investment grade asset backed securities in the US.

In comparison, Natixis Australia managing director and head of distribution Louise Watson sees opportunities in fixed income and alternative assets - including credit and real estate.

"On the fixed income side, our affiliate manager Loomis Sayles has developed a Credit Dislocation strategy, which will pursue investment opportunities with potentially attractive returns after the market shock driven by COVID-19 pandemic and oil price war," she said.

This strategy will invest in public market obligations, including corporations, governments, supranational entities, partnerships and trusts, all guaranteed by US and other foreign issuers, she said.

"Looking at real assets, our real estate manager affiliate, AEW Capital, is monitoring valuations on GREITs very closely for signs of improvement, along with showing high quality assets in the UK for example, to Australian clients at compelling valuations with strong potential for higher yields," Watson said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ChinaDonald TrumpKerry CraigCarlos CachoEsty DwekLouise WatsonFinancial StandardJohn VailJP MorganNatixis Investment ManagersNikko Asset ManagementUBS
