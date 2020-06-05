Senator criticises lazy super system

Senator Jane Hume has said the compulsory nature of superannuation allowed super funds to become lazy, creating inefficiencies in the system. She has also hinted the government will soon turn its attention back to the Productivity Commission's recommendation of a best-in-show list.

Speaking on the My Millennial Money podcast, the assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology said that despite the Australian super system being the envy of the world in a lot of ways, it's actually like comparing apples with oranges.

"There isn't a system out there that replicates ours. But it's not a perfect system; it's not without its problems," Hume said.

Some of these problems stem in large part from the fact super is compulsory, she said, which has in turn made providers lazy.

"I think there are some inefficiencies in our system that can be fixed, because it's a passive system, because it's compulsory, people don't actually engage in what their money is going into. It's very complicated and because of that compulsory nature of superannuation, it has made a lot of the providers quite lazy," she said.

"There's things that have been allowed to proliferate like multiple accounts, high fees, persistent underperformance of a number of funds... and also things like insurances that people might not necessarily understand, know that they have, potentially can't claim on even if they did know they had it."

Super should not be considered untouchable and should be forced to evolve with the way the workplace evolves, she said.

Hume then provided an update as to the Productivity Commission's recommendation for a best-in-show list and, in doing so, casted doubt over whether the proposal will actually eventuate.

"The problem with best-in-show is that it's a little bit complicated to explain. It was one solution to changing the default mechanism, but I think that there are other ways and other things we should consider when we look at changing default too," Hume said.

"And Josh Frydenberg's going to have a lot more to say on that later in the year."

Hume also confirmed about 1.78 million people have now applied to access their super under the government's early release of super scheme. This equates to about $14.5 billion in withdrawals, she said.

"That initiative has been working very well, which is a terrible thing to say, as that's 1.78 million stories of financial distress. But a lot of those people would never have engaged with the superannuation system before and are turning their mind to their super for the first time," Hume said.

Hume went on to say she doesn't believe it's accurate to say the ERS is the reason for concerns around super fund liquidity.

"If $14.5 billion has come out of super, putting that into perspective, it's about half of 1% of the entire system... and so much of the money that was in super was liquid. A balanced fund invests around 25% in ASX-listed shares, so it's not as if the funds were going to have trouble getting their hands on the cash," she said.

"What we did see was a number of funds struggled with people staying in super but switching their assets to cash. That was actually a big issue for the super funds and one that we probably need to consider when we discuss liquidity going forward."