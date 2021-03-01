Senator calls for super funds to stop shorting

A senator has argued that super funds should not be able to take short positions or participate in securities lending to short sellers.

Queensland Liberal National Party Senator Gerard Rennick delivered an impassioned speech during the Senate debate on the passing of the Treasury Laws Amendment (Reuniting More Superannuation) Bill 2020.

First Rennick compared the super industry to "1930s Chicago gangland gangster wars", before saying that super mostly only benefits the wealthy and lines the pockets of fund managers.

Then Rennick moved on to the issue of super funds and short selling. He commended AustralianSuper and QSuper, saying they have "stopped short selling shares."

The funds have stopped securities lending, though AustralianSuper only stopped securities lending in Australia and still participates in the practice in its global equities portfolios.

QSuper stopped lending stocks in April 2020. The fund clarified in its 2020 annual members' meeting that it previously had a securities lending arrangement in place with State Street Bank and Trust Company which ended on 27 April 2020.

"Through this arrangement, QSuper acted as the lender, earning a fee for the loan and requiring the borrower to post collateral," the fund said.

As for AustralianSuper, it continues to partake in securities lending on a global scale but not in its Australian equities portfolio.

"AustralianSuper does not engage in securities lending on its Australian equities portfolio. The fund does undertake securities lending on its global equities and Bond portfolios, where the depth of the market and composition of the portfolio provide us with the opportunity to derive revenue from this activity for members," AustralianSuper head of total portfolio management Alistair Barker said.

"This activity is subject to internal governance and controls to manage the market risks associated with the program. Securities lending is an important part of any well-functioning market, and while required for short selling is also used for many other purposes such as derivatives hedging, balance sheet optimisation, index fair value and dual-listing relative value transactions."

Rennick did not clarify whether he was concerned about funds taking part in securities lending, which allows for others to take short positions but is a low-risk activity for the securities holder, or the super funds investing in short positions through mandates or directly.

AustralianSuper clarified that it sticks with long-only strategies.

"I urge all other superannuation fund managers to stop shorting shares. I am lobbying the Treasurer on this. I think shorting is a heinous practice. Fund managers have a fiduciary duty to protect the interests of their clients, and shorting shares creates a lottery," Rennick said.

"If the day you come to retire and have to cash out your super to pay off your home loan is the same day a super fund happens to shorts shares because, at the same time, a fund manager has to retire and cash out to pay for his house because he hasn't been able to pay for his house throughout the course of his lifetime because he has had to put 10% of his earnings, which could be 100% of his savings, into super rather than his house, you would lose out. This shorting practice is an example of how superannuation funds aren't protecting the interests of their members. It is a heinous practice, and it should be abolished."

Last year, Financial Standard reported that Sunsuper was adding a long/short manager to its Australian equities allocation after previously being only invested in long-only strategies.