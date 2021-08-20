SelfWealth reports 135% revenue increase

In its full year results, trading platform SelfWealth reported revenue increased 135% driven by a 105% increase in active traders on the platform.

The company also reported operating cash flow of $1.1 million, up from negative cash flow of $147,000 thanks to the increased revenue.

Gross profit margin for the platform increased from 33.4% to 41.4% in the 2021 financial year.

It launched US trading in December 2020 and reported that 29% of active traders using the platform had taken advantage of that offering within the first six months.

Client cash on the platform also increased from $366 million to $523 million.

The company said that in the next financial year its focus will launch live pricing, instant deposits and a desktop US refresh. It also plans to improve tax reporting and enter new global markets.

SelfWealth will implement cryptocurrency trading in financial year 2022, if regulatory approvals can be met, which could be an Australian first.

And it will focus on developing data and analytics to better understand customer behaviour.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ultra-low global interest rates and the continuing digitisation of investment markets have all contributed to an increase in the addressable market for our services," chair Rob Edgley said.

"This growth is due to both the increasing numbers of new investors wanting to grow their wealth by investing in equity markets, and also increasing numbers of existing investors switching from the bank aligned broking platforms to SelfWealth for lower cost, better user experience and the reliability of our platform."

SelfWealth claims to have 95,189 active traders currently on its platform.