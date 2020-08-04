SelfWealth awards brokerage mandate

ASX-listed trading platform SelfWealth has renewed its clearing, settlement and execution (CS&E) mandate with retail broker OpenMarkets, in a move that it says demonstrates the two fintech's shared objective of disrupting the status quo.

The agreement will begin in January 2021 on a three-year term, with an option to extend upon mutual agreement.

Since first partnering three years ago, the two fintechs have made significant market gains, they said.

As of June 2020, OpenMarkets ranks as the fourth largest retail broker for turnover, only surpassed by CommSec, CMC Markets and nabtrade. Trading through the SelfWealth platform has also increased, up 299% year-on-year since 2017.

SelfWealth managing director Rob Edgley said the partnership would help the trading platform continue to grow and innovate.

"With OpenMarkets locked in as our CS&E partner for the long term, we can focus on building and offering a wider breadth of products with excellent manufacturing and usability," he said.

"The potential for exceptional product innovation and economies of scale will benefit our growing number of clients.

"These opportunities will also put us in a front seat position to continue to rival traditional offerings in the market."

Similarly, OpenMarkets Group chief executive Ivan Tchourilov, who stepped into the role in December 2019, said the partnership with SelfWealth has allowed it to grow and hire during a period of crisis and uncertainty.

"We're not afraid to try something new at OpenMarkets Group, and we have a team of impressive minds at our fingertips that can bring revolutionary technology to Australians," he said.

"Having a partner like SelfWealth has given OpenMarkets exposure to an impressive volume of clients and has accelerated our growth."

OpenMarkets has hired over 35 people and launched several new products during the COVID-19 crisis, he said.

"We look forward to continuing that momentum as we take on the old ways of doing things and give power to investors," Tchourilov added.