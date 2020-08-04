NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
SelfWealth awards brokerage mandate
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 4 AUG 2020   12:22PM

ASX-listed trading platform SelfWealth has renewed its  clearing, settlement and execution (CS&E) mandate with retail broker OpenMarkets, in a move that it says demonstrates the two fintech's shared objective of disrupting the status quo.

The agreement will begin in January 2021 on a three-year term, with an option to extend upon mutual agreement.

Since first partnering three years ago, the two fintechs have made significant market gains, they said.

As of June 2020, OpenMarkets ranks as the fourth largest retail broker for turnover, only surpassed by CommSec, CMC Markets and nabtrade. Trading through the SelfWealth platform has also increased, up 299% year-on-year since 2017.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

SelfWealth managing director Rob Edgley said the partnership would help the trading platform continue to grow and innovate.

"With OpenMarkets locked in as our CS&E partner for the long term, we can focus on building and offering a wider breadth of products with excellent manufacturing and usability," he said.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"The potential for exceptional product innovation and economies of scale will benefit our growing number of clients.

"These opportunities will also put us in a front seat position to continue to rival traditional offerings in the market."

Similarly, OpenMarkets Group chief executive Ivan Tchourilov, who stepped into the role in December 2019, said the partnership with SelfWealth has allowed it to grow and hire during a period of crisis and uncertainty.

"We're not afraid to try something new at OpenMarkets Group, and we have a team of impressive minds at our fingertips that can bring revolutionary technology to Australians," he said.

"Having a partner like SelfWealth has given OpenMarkets exposure to an impressive volume of clients and has accelerated our growth."

OpenMarkets has hired over 35 people and launched several new products during the COVID-19 crisis, he said.

"We look forward to continuing that momentum as we take on the old ways of doing things and give power to investors," Tchourilov added.

Read more: SelfWealthOpenMarkets GroupIvan TchourilovCMC MarketsCommSecRob Edgley
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Tasmania leads the nation: CommSec
Bond investor sues Australian government
CMC Markets introduces derivatives platform
ASX-listed brokerage appoints managing director
TradeFloor acquires tech solutions
Volatility continues to drive investors
VIC, TAS lead Australia: CommSec
Brokerage platform appoints managing director
Trading platforms see record use
Major super funds caught in fraud scandal
Editor's Choice
Adviser jailed over $2m Ponzi scheme
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
A former financial adviser and licensee director has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment for misappropriating close to $2 million for his own use.
Pinnacle reports FY20 inflows, profits
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
Pinnacle Investment Management's 16 affiliates tallied up only $3 billion in net inflows in FY20 as institutional allocators deferred mandate decisions in COVID-19 but the firm managed to grow NPAT by 5.6% to $32.2 million.
SelfWealth awards brokerage mandate
ALLY SELBY  |   12:22PM
ASX-listed trading platform SelfWealth has renewed its clearing, settlement and execution (CS&E) mandate with retail broker OpenMarkets, in a move that it says demonstrates the two fintech's shared objective of disrupting the status quo.
Class bolsters tech team
ALLY SELBY  |   12:19PM
The self-managed super fund administration and software provider has appointed two new technology leads, set to help Class continue to grow and innovate.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lara Bourguignon
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERCONCEPTS
From a starry-eyed student to managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms at AMP Australia, Lara Bourguignon explains how important it is to find balance in everything you do. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something m8GPW3L9