Selfwealth announces crypto offering

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 20 JUN 2022   11:17AM

Selfwealth is set to become the first investment platform to offer a direct investment into five cryptocurrencies from June 30.

The wealth creation disruptor has partnered with digital currency exchange BTC Markets to offer Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Chainlink and Uniswap.

Customers will be able to familiarise themselves with the tokens based on live data from the BTC Markets exchange. This includes market depth lists and charts as well as token performance over time.

Selfwealth chief executive Cath Whitaker said the solution is based on feedback from clients who requested a simple interface, information on cryptocurrency as an asset type and associated risks, and thoughtfully selected tokens.

"We are giving clients access because we want them to conduct their own research and be comfortable with the decision to invest in a riskier asset," she explained.

"From our initial research which showed investing in cryptocurrencies would be a valuable addition, to choosing BTC Markets as our partner, and then months of due diligence from regulatory requirements - it's been quite the journey."

Whitaker said offering Bitcoin and Ethereum was a no-brainer, but an extensive selection process was behind picking the other three.

The variables considered were longevity, how they are used in the blockchain ecosystem, what they are used for, what their proposed road map looks like and the community that sits behind them.

"We know investing in cryptocurrency won't be for everyone, but our research shows that 30% of the Selfwealth cohort were already investing in cryptocurrencies and 38% were intending to invest in the future," Whitaker said.

Moving between asset types usually requires access to multiple trading platforms and for investors to move money multiple times. Clients will now be able to invest in all or part of a token with the trade set at a competitive flat percentage.

"We have been rigorous in our approach to this complex asset class. It is important for us to take careful, measured steps and we'll be taking those same steps alongside our customers," she said.

"We have already beefed up our programs to educate retail investors on a variety of topics and we intend to roll out even more related specifically to crypto-assets, and other new asset types."

Selfwealth is Australia's fourth-largest online broking platform with over 125,000 active members. It holds more than $9 billion in assets and has saved its members more than $60 million in brokerage fees compared to using bank-run share trading platforms.

