SelfWealth adds crypto

Online broker SelfWealth will offer its clients cryptocurrency trading through a partnership with BTC Markets.

SelfWealth says it is a first for Australia's online trading sector and is in response to increased demand for crypto investments.

SelfWealth chief executive Cath Whitaker said the company went through a rigorous selection process to find the right crypto exchange partner.

"And in BTC Markets we have found a partner that we want to open up to our 120,000 active investing members," she said.

"Currently, moving between popular investment types usually requires access to multiple trading platforms and for investors to move money multiple times. We wanted to make investing in cryptocurrency as seamless as possible."

BTC Markets is one of the largest and most established digital currency exchanges in Australia. The exchange reports that 325,000 Australians have traded more than $21 billion on the BTC platform.

BTC Markets chief executive Caroline Bowler said the partnership is likely to be popular based on research around interest in crypto.

"Our research tells us that Australians view crypto trading as a way to build wealth and secure their futures," she said.

"We are pleased that our partnership provides access to that opportunity, alongside traditional financial markets."

Whitaker added that a recent survey of SelfWealth members found 30% were already investing in crypto and 38% were intending to invest more in the future.

She added that this research was part of the genesis for SelfWealth looking to add a crypto exchange.