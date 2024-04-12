Schroders welcomes new head of intermediary

Schroders welcomes new head of intermediaryBY ELIZA BAVIN | FRIDAY, 12 APR 2024 12:16PM
Schroders Australia has appointed Jude Fernandez to the role of head of intermediary, effective later this month.
Fernandez will be based in Sydney and report to Schroders head of client group, Australia, Ray Macken.
Fernandez has over 20 years' experience in product distribution and was most recently distribution manager for Copia Investment Partners - a position he held for five years.
Prior to that he spent four years as national sales manager at Paradice Investment Management.
This is not the first time Fernandez has worked for Schroders, having worked with the company for almost 10 years from 2005 to 2015.
Schroders said during that time he made significant contributions and earned high regard from colleagues and clients. He also previously worked for State Street and the Commonwealth Bank.
Schroders Australia chief executive and chief investment officer Simon Doyle said Fernandez brings a wealth of experience to the role.
"Jude is a well-respected, passionate, and collaborative sales leader, who has established strong connections with our wealth clients across various levels and geographies. I am confident that he will make an immediate and valuable contribution to the firm," Doyle said.
"He has a proven track record gained, not only during his time at Schroders, but also over the past nine years which have been spent in distribution roles.
"His background and experience round out the skill set of the distribution team. He is an excellent fit with the business."
