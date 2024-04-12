Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Schroders welcomes new head of intermediary

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 12 APR 2024   12:16PM

Schroders Australia has appointed Jude Fernandez to the role of head of intermediary, effective later this month.

Fernandez will be based in Sydney and report to Schroders head of client group, Australia, Ray Macken.

Fernandez has over 20 years' experience in product distribution and was most recently distribution manager for Copia Investment Partners - a position he held for five years.

Prior to that he spent four years as national sales manager at Paradice Investment Management.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

This is not the first time Fernandez has worked for Schroders, having worked with the company for almost 10 years from 2005 to 2015.

Schroders said during that time he made significant contributions and earned high regard from colleagues and clients. He also previously worked for State Street and the Commonwealth Bank.

Schroders Australia chief executive and chief investment officer Simon Doyle said Fernandez brings a wealth of experience to the role.

"Jude is a well-respected, passionate, and collaborative sales leader, who has established strong connections with our wealth clients across various levels and geographies. I am confident that he will make an immediate and valuable contribution to the firm," Doyle said.

"He has a proven track record gained, not only during his time at Schroders, but also over the past nine years which have been spent in distribution roles.

"His background and experience round out the skill set of the distribution team. He is an excellent fit with the business."

Read more: Schroders AustraliaJude FernandezSimon DoyleCommonwealth BankCopia Investment PartnersParadice Investment ManagementRay MackenState Street
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Former Schroders chief joins private markets firm
ETF market to soar 30%: State Street
Powell confirms rate cuts likely 'at some point' this year
Legalsuper names chief investment officer
Perpetual awards State Street subsidiary a major mandate
Selfwealth expands leadership team
Low investor demand sees equities funds wound up
Copia seals distribution partnership
VanEck establishes foothold in Brisbane
Commonwealth Bank slapped with $10.3m fine for wage theft

Editor's Choice

ASFA appoints new policy head

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:14PM
ASFA announced who will take on the newly created position of head of policy and advocacy.

Netwealth's share price rises following strong inflows

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Netwealth's share price increased over 2% as the investment platform announced a $84.7 billion in funds under administration (FUA) as of March 31.

Citi Australia managing director takes on expanded remit

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
Citi Australia has expanded the remit of managing director Nicki Ashton, appointing her as the head of financial institutions sales and solutions (FISS).

Billionaire receives death penalty for embezzlement

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
A Vietnamese billionaire property developer has been sentenced to death for embezzling US$12.5 billion - the country's largest case of financial fraud, several reports show.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach