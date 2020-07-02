NEWS
Investment
Schroders readies private assets offering
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUL 2020   12:41PM

The global manager's Australian business has launched a private equity fund for sophisticated investors, with a private debt fund launch chalked in for the second half of the year.

The Schroders Specialist Private Equity Fund (SSPEF) is an Australian-domiciled fund of an underlying Luxembourg vehicle that invests in companies across the word, including US, China and India, with a special focus on small to medium sized companies.

"It will invest in all businesses in all stages of development, across primary and secondary markets, and with a focus on small to medium sized companies, where there is less competition for assets and lower prices... [and] these companies typically have less leverage than larger companies, which is important in times of financial stress," Schroders Investment Management Australia alternatives director Claire Smith said.

About 60% of the fund's assets are managed by Schroders' private equity business Adveq, with the rest split across external managers who specialise in certain geographies or industries.

Schroders is targeting returns of 10% to 12% IRR, and says equivalent Adveq funds have typically returned 12-14%. There is no income component, with any income invested back into the fund or used to service redemption requests.

The minimum investment size is set at $500,000 and Schroders is expecting to receive ratings in the coming weeks, after which it will aim to get on platforms.

Smith describes the fund as semi-liquid, meaning redemptions are allowed on a quarterly basis - generally capped at 5% of net asset value per quarter.

The underlying Luxembourg fund is started in September last year and has $100 million of commitments so far. Smith says the firm will aim to add US$200 million to US$300 million each year to the fund.

"We were quite fortunate it was September and we had just begun, when COVID hit. [It is currently] 60% in cash which means it's in a good position to be buying assets," she said.

The fees are set at 1.8% per year in total costs. There are no performance fees.

"One thing we did when we started to think about this fund is we wanted it to be clean and transparent. That's something that is unique about this fund - there are no performance fees."

Schroders, best recognised in Australia for its fixed income and equity strategies, only recently made a move to sell private asset funds to local investors, as first reported by Financial Standard in January this year. Globally, it manages $60 billion in private assets.

Smith says, it will also set up a private debt strategy in Australia in the latter half of the year.

"We are looking to set up a private debt business, lending to Australian corporates, in the latter half of 2020," she said.

