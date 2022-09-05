Schroders names head of private wealth

Theone Star has joined the Schroders Australia team as its new head of private wealth.

Reporting to chief executive Sam Hallinan, Sydney-based Star will be responsible for building Schroders' relationships in the private wealth segment and identifying opportunities to connect clients with Schroders' offerings.

Previously, Star worked at Centennial Property Group, where she was the director of private wealth since 2019.

At Centennial, she focused on high-net worth (HNW) and family office clients across product offerings, marketing, investor relations and registry.

Prior to Centennial, she spent 14 years at Australian Unity Wealth, most recently as national head of private markets.

Hallinan said the appointment of Star brings further depth to Schroders' well-established distribution capabilities and additional focus on the private wealth segment.

"Theone brings over 20 years' experience working in asset management for high-net worth individuals, family offices and institutional clients, both domestically and internationally, to the team," Hallinan said.

"In her wide-ranging career she has demonstrated a proven track record in understanding the product needs of private wealth clients and working with them to devise optimal outcomes.

He added: "The appointment comes at a time of significant opportunity for Schroders, given our expanding suite of public and private markets investment strategies and focus on sustainable strategies that are well suited to the needs of high-net worth and family office clients."