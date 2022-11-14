Schroders hires from MLC

Schroders Australia has appointed Colin Keenan as institutional sales manager, providing local clients with solutions across Australian and global equities, private markets, fixed income and multi-asset.

He brings 17 years' experience and joins from MLC Asset Management, where he was a director of institutional business since 2019.

Prior to this, Keenan held a dual business development and investment role at JCP Investment Partners.

Keenan has also worked in client relationship roles at Hastings Funds Management and as an institutional foreign exchange dealer at Bank of Ireland Global Markets.

In his new role, based in Melbourne, Keenan will report to Australian head of sales Ray Macken.

"Colin is an accomplished investment professional with 17 years' experience in a variety of roles in the financial services industry, from institutional business development to goal-driven investment team positions across multiple asset classes," Macken said.

"Colin will be tasked with servicing our institutional clients predominantly in the southern states and working with them to provide solutions across Australian and global equities, private markets, fixed income and multi-asset.

"We are thrilled to welcome someone of Colin's calibre and disposition into our team."

The news comes after Macken's predecessor, Kerrie Howard, retired as Schroders head of institutional sales in September.