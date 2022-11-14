Schroders hires from MLC

Schroders hires from MLCBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 14 NOV 2022 12:04PM
Read more: Colin Keenan, Schroders Australia, Ray Macken, Kerrie Howard, MLC Asset Management
Schroders Australia has appointed Colin Keenan as institutional sales manager, providing local clients with solutions across Australian and global equities, private markets, fixed income and multi-asset.
He brings 17 years' experience and joins from MLC Asset Management, where he was a director of institutional business since 2019.
Prior to this, Keenan held a dual business development and investment role at JCP Investment Partners.
Keenan has also worked in client relationship roles at Hastings Funds Management and as an institutional foreign exchange dealer at Bank of Ireland Global Markets.
In his new role, based in Melbourne, Keenan will report to Australian head of sales Ray Macken.
"Colin is an accomplished investment professional with 17 years' experience in a variety of roles in the financial services industry, from institutional business development to goal-driven investment team positions across multiple asset classes," Macken said.
"Colin will be tasked with servicing our institutional clients predominantly in the southern states and working with them to provide solutions across Australian and global equities, private markets, fixed income and multi-asset.
"We are thrilled to welcome someone of Colin's calibre and disposition into our team."
The news comes after Macken's predecessor, Kerrie Howard, retired as Schroders head of institutional sales in September.
Related News
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper shakes up executive team
APRA proposes changes to successor fund transfers
Mirvac names head of funds management
New credit fund targets Australia
|Sponsored by
Driving change with real-world impact investing at Nuveen
Pursuing positive social and environmental impact alongside competitive financial returns in private and public markets.
|Sponsored by
Technology opportunities in the fight against climate change
The battle against climate change is driving innovation. Investors are being presented with a growing range of opportunities in technologies.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?
Simon Brinsmead
CHALLENGER LIMITED