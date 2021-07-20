Schroders creates Aussie fixed income role

Schroders created a new leadership role for its Australian fixed income strategy, promoting a long-serving employee to the post.

Stuart Dear was appointed the head of Australian fixed income on July 19. He continues to report to head of fixed income and multi-asset Simon Doyle.

Dear joined Schroders in 2012 as a fund manager for Australian fixed income and became the local deputy head of fixed income in 2016.

Doyle said as deputy head of fixed income, Dear successfully led the rates and credit teams and adapted the investment process to a challenging interest rate and credit environment.

Appointing him as head of Australian fixed income is recognition of his skills as a fixed income investor, his commitment and the team's achievements in delivering strong results for clients, he said.

Schroders Australia chief executive Sam Hallinan said: "Fixed income continues to play an important role in client portfolios, and it is pleasing to be able to promote internally from what is already a very well-respected team in the market. Talent development and promotion from within is a great sign of success."

Schroders' fixed income team currently manages $6 billion in assets.