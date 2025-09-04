Newspaper icon
Schroder urges 'open dialogue' with government

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 4 SEP 2025   12:23PM

AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder has warned that while superannuation funds may have the capital to invest in future infrastructure projects, the government should bear the risks.

Speaking at the National Press Club, Schroder said the potential for super to be an engine room of Australia's sustained prosperity is unrealised.

"Members carry the investment risk, and it is their money. The solution requires government and funds to come together in open dialogue about how to better balance risk and make projects investible," Schroder said.

"Big national projects must consider who is best placed to bear the risk. That is: who should own what and when."

Schroder was clear in his remarks, saying it is the government's job to determine the direction of the country and the services and infrastructure that underpin it.

"The job of super funds is to deploy capital into productive investments to bolster members' retirement savings," he said.

"Those two competencies can and should be mutually reinforcing: building the businesses the nation needs, done very well, will generate the returns members need.

"One way this can work is for governments to build assets, with the plan to sell or lease them later to long-term investors like super funds. Or as I like to say: build to sell... that's a model very much worth exploring."

This system would allow the government to embark on new builds with a sense of security that there will be a "willing buyer, at the right time and the right price."

"This is a natural evolution of a process that state and federal governments have used many times in this country," he said.

"The assets are created and built with the knowledge that one day their value will be unlocked. That benefits the taxpayer - because governments will have more to spend on new projects - and the worker, through returns to their super balances over the long term."

Schroder added that be believes the super sector does have a role in the national renewal, but "not every project will stack up for members".

"We must be clear-eyed about where interests align, and where they don't. We must recognise the difference between the national interest and the interests of organisations and individuals," Schroder said.

"Part of government's role is to build things that are important for Australia, but which don't necessarily make the kind of financial return super funds need.

"Super funds think long-term, but our returns must be real. And I mean real versus nominal. Our default investment option - where most AustralianSuper members are invested- targets CPI plus 4%. That's a benchmark designed to grow members' savings ahead of inflation."

Editor's Choice

UniSuper hires from Lonsec

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $155 billion super fund is welcoming a new manager, investment solutions and research.

Schroder urges 'open dialogue' with government

ELIZA BAVIN
AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder says the government and super funds should come together to better balance risks.

Iress confirms new chief executive

ELIZA BAVIN
Iress has locked in a chief executive to take over the role from Marcus Price, who has stepped down effective immediately.

RBA 'alert' to impact of tech on the economy: Bullock

ELIZA BAVIN
Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock said the central bank is paying close attention to how adopting and investing in technology could impact the economy.

