Investment

SCA buys Centuria shopping centre portfolio

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 20 JUN 2022   12:34PM

SCA Property Group acquired five shopping centres from Centuria Capital Group's subsidiary Prime West for $180 million.

The portfolio, as part of two unlisted wholesale funds, comprises convenience-based shopping centres across the nation, including South Australia's Dernancourt Shopping Centre and Fairview Green Shopping Centre, Queensland's Brassall Shopping Centre and Port Village Shopping Centre, and Western Australia's Tyne Square shopping centre.

The portfolio's total occupancy by GLA value is 98%. Post the acquisitions, SCP will own and manage more than $4.6 billion of convenience-based shopping centres, reinforcing its position as the leading convenience-based retail specialist in Australia.

For Centuria, the divestments will generate about $5.7 million in performance fees. The sale price represented a 24% premium to book value.

"These daily needs retail neighbourhood shopping centres have proved resilient throughout the past few years as local communities continued to rely on the supermarket anchored centres for their non-discretionary shopping," Centuria joint chief executive Jason Hulijch said.

"Both funds have been held for long-term periods and the sales provide compelling returns for our investors."

The acquisitions are expected to settle in early July.

