Savills IM appoints local team, launches fund

A newly created team, led by a former BlackRock regional executive, is boosting the international manager's presence in Australia as it launches its first pan-Asia strategy.

Savills IM has appointed four, including former BlackRock managing director and chief investment officer for APAC real estate Greg Lapham, to its Sydney office.

Lapham has been appointed head of investment, Australia and will oversee the new Savills IM Asia Pacific Income and Growth Fund (APACIG). Lapham left BlackRock last year after six years and has been working in private equity with Savills IM since, based in Hong Kong.

He will be supported by Guy Sainsbury who joins Savills IM from Lendlease in the role of investment director. They will be further supported by investment manager Anthony Lupis and investment analyst Jacob van Egmond. Lupis joined from Centuria Capital last month and van Egmond was previously a property analyst at AMP Capital.

The team's key responsibility will be the APACIG strategy, which targets an IRR in the region of 8-10%, with investments focused on Asia-Pacific's developed markets and key gateway cities to capitalise on their stability, resilience and liquidity.

The fund is available to institutional investors and family offices and has a total investment volume of about US$1.2 billion and a maximum net debt ration of 60% at fund level.

The fund recently completed the US$117.4 million acquisition of 241 O'Riordan Street, an 11-storey office building in Mascot, Sydney. It also closed a US$112.4 million acquisition of a Toowoomba shopping centre.

"We have been active in the Asia-Pacific market for a number of years across a variety of different sectors. The combination of the launch of a dedicated pan-Asian strategy and the expansion of our Sydney office represents a step-change in our growth across the region," Savills IM chief executive Alex Jeffrey said.

"The newly appointed investment team on the ground in Sydney, working in close partnership with our experienced team across Asia, is perfectly positioned to spearhead our expansion across the region. Their combined experience and expertise will be crucial in maintaining the fund's deal pipeline and securing attractive investments that also offer co-investment opportunities."