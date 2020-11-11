NEWS
Executive Appointments
SASB appoints Australian advisor
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 NOV 2020   11:13AM

The global body responsible for setting sustainability disclosure standards has appointed its first senior advisor for Australia following increased interest from local institutional investors.

The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) has appointed Terence Jeyaretnam to the role, on a volunteer basis, to work with the increasing number of companies and large investors adopting SASB standards in Australia.

"SASB is building a network of senior advisors in key international markets to guide companies in meeting investors' focused demands for ESG disclosure," SASB chief executive Janine Guillot said.

Jeyaretnam is an environmental engineer and partner in EY's Climate Change and Sustainability practice in Melbourne and brings extensive experience in sustainability advisory and ESG best practice.

He is also a non-executive director at Fairtrade Australia & New Zealand, Food Frontier, the Australian Legal Sector Alliance, and Private Wealth Network. He also works with the Climate Disclosure Standards Board and the Global Forum on Sustainability and is chair of Group of 100's sustainability committee.

Jeyaretnam is also an adjunct professor at the University of Southern Queensland and works on the community and industry advisory board of the University of Melbourne's Office for Environment Programs.

"Terence's experience and network will support the growing use of SASB Standards in Australia and elsewhere in the Asia Pacific region."

So far this year, SASB has gained support from the Future Fund and Cbus, as well as international institutions such as Dai-ichi Life and Temasek. Australian companies currently disclosing SASB metrics include Westpac, BHP and Transurban.

SASB Investor Advisory Group member and Future Fund head of investment stewardship and ESG Joel Posters said it is pleasing to see increased use of SASB standard in Australia.

"Over time, disclosure via SASB Standards will help improve the quality of ESG-related information investors need to better integrate consideration of these issues into our investment decision-making," he said.

