Superannuation
Sargon liquidators want to dig deeper
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 29 MAY 2020   12:47PM

Sargon Capital's liquidators are looking for extra funding to dig deeper into the company's transactions, potential claims and the possibility of a dividend payment to creditors.

Wexted Advisors has asked Sargon's creditors, of which there are 23, to contact them by June 5 if they want to fund further investigations into the company.

"In the event creditors do not wish to fund the liquidator's investigations, we may seek litigation funding or other funding options possible," Wexted said in the latest report to creditors sent last Friday.

Sargon Capital, which was the ultimate holding company to a number of subsidiaries, owes $162 million to 23 creditors, according to the claims received by its liquidators. At the moment, its liquidators estimate there will be a $79 million shortfall.

The three biggest of its creditors are Taiping Trustees ($99.5 million) followed by Diversa Pty Ltd ($31.3 million) and Trimantium Investments Management ($10.14 million).

Wexted estimates that Taiping's claim value on Sargon Capital's assets to be $70.5 million, after estimating that Taiping will be able to recover from court proceeds and other recoveries about $20 million.

"The likelihood of a dividend to unsecured creditors is contingent on voidable transaction recoveries and other litigation recoveries in the administration," the report reads.

"Unless funding is available to undertake public examinations, investigate specific transactions and litigate claims, there may be insufficient asset realisations available for any dividend to creditors."

Wexted also said that Sargon Capital may have been trading while insolvent since early October 2019.

This may form part of an insolvent trading claim of $3.5 million against the directors, it said. This claim has not been pursued in the courts and is contingent on further funding.

The liquidator says it examined Sargon's accounting systems and found that it had interest payments of $3.9 million due to Taiping as at early January 2020. But it did not have enough cash at bank to pay the interest, suggesting it may have been trading while insolvent.

