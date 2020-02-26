NEWS
Investment
Sargon clouds OneVue results
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 FEB 2020   12:39PM

OneVue has made a provision to write down its Sargon receivable by $26 million to just $3.9 million, dragging its first half bottom line to $27 million in losses after tax.

OneVue confirmed that Sargon-appointed voluntary administrators are looking to sell the trustee business and other assets on an urgent basis.

"We are unable to take ownership back of those businesses [Diversa Trustees and CCSL] as the sale was completed. However, we understand that we are the only material creditor of the business and the voluntary administrators [EY, appointed by Sargon directors] are well advanced in securing a sale for the shares in Diversa and CCSL," OneVue chief executive Connie Mckeage said in the results presentation today.

McKeage said OneVue hasn't had access to Sargon Group's current financial position since EY's appointment as receivers and voluntary administrators earlier this month.

OneVue's provision to write down the value of Sargon receivable by $26 million to $3.9 million takes into account a number of factors, McKeage said.

This includes Sargon's potential secured interest position and difficulty in predicting the value that could be realized in a distressed sale situation.

As one factor for the significant write down provision, McKeage also counted, the risk that Sargon operating entities could lose value from significant client loss and staff attrition.

"Once we gain access to most current financial information including the secured positions should they not be consistent with the data provided to OneVue and its advisers during the due diligence process we will enforce the full extent of our legal rights," she said.

She said Madison Financial Group has had a "very high level of genuine interest" in the sales process that is being looked after by Bob Neill of Seaview Consulting. The money from Sequoia shares is already in OneVue's bank accounts, she said.

OneVue Holdings (OVH) reported a revenue of $24.3 million for the first half of FY20, dipping 4%. Adjusted NPAT from continuing operations was $1 million.

However, its operating cashflow more than doubled to $2.4 million while reported EBITDA rose 48% to $3.4 million. EBITDA margin rose from 10% to 13.9%.

OneVue is waiting on $31 million pending from the $43 million sale of its Diversa Trustees and CCSL business to Sargon.

Sargon clouds OneVue results
