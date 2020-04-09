NEWS
Superannuation
Sargon Capital to be liquidated
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 9 APR 2020   12:47PM

Sargon Capital's creditors yesterday voted unanimously to wind up the company, starting a liquidation process that could last 12 months.

Taiping Trustees, which is Sargon Capital's only known secured creditor for about $97 million and other unsecured creditors all voted in favor of Sargon Capital's administrators Wexted Advisors' advice on winding up the company.

Wexted Advisory's Andrew McCabe and Joseph Hayes, whom Taiping appointed as voluntary administrators for Sargon Capital and two Trimantium companies on March 6, have now been appointed to act as the liquidators in winding up Sargon Capital.

Wexted has previously indicated that only Taiping, as the secured creditor, may be able to receive a dividend from Sargon winding up.

Unsecured creditors are unlikely to get anything back at the group level.

While the extent of claims against Sargon Capital is well known by now (except a claim from Phil Kingston-related Growth Ops for intellectual property which is still being decided), the assets of Sargon Capital are still being worked through by Wexted.

Sargon Capital had about $109 million in net assets at December end, and $61.7 million in total equity. It reported $121.6 million in total income from FY16 to first half of FY20. During this time it made seven acquisitions and total operating expenses increased significantly, resulting in net loss of $38 million over the period, according to the administrators report to creditors.

The liquidation process may take 12 months, depending on any potential litigation or court action on disputes.

OneVue (which was owed $31 million by Sargon, and has recouped some of it by taking control of now-sold Sargon's share in Sequoia Financial Group, and Madison Financial Group), earlier this week indicated that its preference is to recover amounts owed to it at subsidiary-level (referring to eight Sargon subsidiaries which own assets like Diversa Trustees and CCSL, and is currently in a sales process run by EY).

However, OneVue said, if the recoveries at subsidiary level are not sufficient, it will consider pursuing its own claims against current and former Sargon Capital directors regarding the sale of the trustee businesses.

Sargon CapitalOneVueTaiping TrusteesWexted Advisors
