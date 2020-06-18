NEWS
Superannuation
Sargon buyers announce execs, ditch Sargon name
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 18 JUN 2020   12:15PM

The buyers of Sargon's operating businesses have announced its new executive and board lineup and will rebrand it to Certes Corporation, leaving behind the Sargon brand.

Former PEXA chief Marcus Price will move into the role of group chief executive and managing director after working as a strategic adviser for Pacific Infrastructure Partners, as first reported by Financial Standard on May 1. He is also a founding shareholder in the company.

Former Labor member of parliament Lindsay Tanner has been appointed the non-executive chair while BT veteran Sue Thomas will join as a non-executive director. Tanner has served as the federal minister for finance and deregulation, and in 2016 joined Six Park's investment advisory board.

Two former Sargon executives have retained their jobs in the shuffle. Andrew Peterson will continue as the chief operating officer and Darran Goodger as the chief operating officer, a spokesperson confirmed.

Interestingly, former Labor senator Stephen Conroy, who introducing the new chief executive Marcus Price to the buyers, does not have a role at the new company.

Pending final approvals PIP will rebrand to a new name, Certes Corporation, a word derived from Latin with usage in middle English and French, meaning truth, assurance and certainty.

"Once completed, as part of this rebrand, Sargon will no longer be used in any form. This new brand reflects the role of the business as a trustee and custodian of such a critical and important asset class as retirement savings," the company said in a statement.

Price said his immediate priority will be to restore confidence in the business, while maintaining and building its technology capabilities.

"We retain the conviction that investment in technology and a focus on innovation can drive efficiency and improve service levels and customer experience. It is noteworthy that collectively, the industry does poorly in member advocacy as measured by Net Promoter Scores, even compared to retail banking. We need to redress that and we wish to be a driving force behind creating a better industry," Price said.

"The new brand Certes speaks to our commitment to customers, regulators and employees after a period of uncertainty within the business. With the support of our shareholders, we now enjoy a very strong balance sheet that provides confidence, as well as a platform to continue to innovate our products. We go forward with a renewed sense of purpose and revitalised growth aspirations,"

Pacific Infrastructure Partners, whose shareholders include NY-based Kibble Holdings, Cloverhill Group and Vista Credit Partners, were confirmed as the new owners of Sargon's operating entities (Diversa, CCSL, Tidswell and Australian Executor Trustees) on May 5.

The company hasn't officially revealed the purchase price but Sargon's creditors are currently in court fighting over $29 million in sales proceeds.

"With a new board, executive team, and strengthened balance sheet, we will be a responsible and trusted partner and service provider. Across superannuation and asset management, higher standards of governance and conduct are required of all those charged with stewardship of financial assets. Our board is committed to delivering on this as part of our purpose and to continue being a leader in technology that lowers costs and raises the bar for transparency," Tanner said.

The new five-person board includes: Tanner (independent non-exec chair), Price (as the group chief), Thomas (as an independent non-executive director), and Teddy Wasserman of CloverHill Capital and Matthew Kibble of Kibble Holdings.

The third shareholder for PIP, Vista, does not have a seat on the board for Certes Corporation.

Read more: Marcus PriceSargon Capital
