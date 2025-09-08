Samuel Terry bids for Eildon again

Two years after making an "opportunistic" takeover bid for Eildon Capital Group, Samuel Terry Asset Management is attempting another acquisition.

This time, Samuel Terry is offering 80 cents per share for the ASX-listed company.

Samuel Terry, which owns 63.08% of Eildon, said the latest offer marks a 13.4% premium to the last close price on August 29.

Samuel Terry is the trustee for the Samuel Terry Absolute Return Active Fund, which has $1 billion in assets under management.

The fund invests in local and international debt and equity securities that are listed or unlisted, as well as derivatives. It has some 425 wholesale investors comprising family offices, SMSFs, charitable organisations and high-net-worth individuals.

Eildon's board said it is considering the off-market takeover bid and that it intends to form an independent board committee to evaluate and respond to the offer.

In April 2023, Eildon rejected Samuel Terry's offer of 93 cents per share.

In the 2025 financial year, Eildon, which is both a fund manager and real estate investor, reported total revenues of $5.1 million, down from $7.5 million year on year. It made a net loss after tax of $5.7 million largely driven by $8 million of one-off adjustments.

Eildon runs the Eildon Capital Trust (ECT), which has an investment portfolio worth $35.9 million. ECT's portfolio comprises five investments across debt, which comes to $22.7 million, and equity.

Eildon chief executive Varun Sachdev said the firm seeks to position itself as a low-cost, listed investment platform.

The investment focus remains on a select number of investment opportunities in Australia, primarily sourced through third-party investment managers, maintaining a strong focus on real estate and targeted returns in excess of the prevailing cash rate by at least 10%, he said.

On August 13, Eildon entered a joint venture with AAG Investment Management to acquire and convert a sandalwood plantation into vacant agricultural land suitable for sugarcane farming based in Burdekin, North Queensland.

This is a contract value is $20.8 million and will be funded by combination of equity and bank debt. The two parties will each provide $10.8 million of equity and a balance of $10 million through bank debt.