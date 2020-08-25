Sam Henderson pleads guilty

Former celebrity financial adviser Sam Henderson has plead guilty to three charges of dishonest conduct.

Henderson plead guilty to one "rolled up" charge of dishonest conduct along with two counts of making a disclosure document available to a person knowing it to be defective.

ASIC alleged that Henderson engaged in dishonest conduct while chief executive, director and senior financial adviser of Henderson Maxwell by claiming that he had a Master of Commerce when he did not.

The regulator found 115 PowerPoint presentations he gave to clients between 2010 and 2016 which it alleged contained false claims that Henderson had the degree.

Further, ASIC said the Master of Commerce claim was mentioned on the Henderson Maxwell website between 2012 and 2016 and in Henderson Maxwell brochures distributed between 2013 and 2017 as well as in an information memorandum dated May 2011.

The dishonest conduct offence Henderson has plead guilty to carries a maximum penalty of two years' imprisonment or a fine.

Henderson has also plead guilty to two counts of making a disclosure document available to a person knowing it to be defective. ASIC claims Henderson gave two clients a Financial Services Guide claiming that he held a Master of Commerce when he did not.

Each count of making a defective disclosure document available could carry a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail or a fine.

ASIC said that Henderson also made the false claim about his qualifications publicly.

Henderson's book One-Page Financial Plan: Everything you need to successfully manage your money and invest for wealth creation allegedly contains the false claim about his degree.

It is also claimed Henderson told a freelance writer that he had a Master of Commerce in an interview for marketing material to promote the Sydney Graduate School of Management Master of Commerce (Financial Planning) course - which Henderson did not complete.

ASIC also said Henderson's professional biographies and descriptions included the claim that he had a Master of Commerce.

Henderson was the subject of a case study on bad financial advice at the Royal Commission and was subsequently banned from providing financial services for a period of three years.

During the Royal Commission, audio was played of one of Henderson's employees impersonating a client to a superannuation fund. The commission found that same client was given a statement of advice by Henderson which contained a recommendation that she leave her super fund and establish an SMSF - the recommendation would have seen the client $500,000 worse off.

When that client complained to the Financial Planning Association of Australia, Henderson allegedly called her "aggressive" and "nit-picking".

Commissioner Kenneth Hayne did not accept Henderson's defence of that the advice he provided to that client was a "draft".