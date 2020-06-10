Sam Henderson in court over phantom degree

Sam Henderson's claims he had a Master of Commerce to prospective clients has seen him charged with dishonesty offences, with ASIC referring the case to the public prosecutor.

ASIC this afternoon announced Henderson has been charged with three counts of dishonest conduct and two counts of knowingly giving a defective disclosure document.

Henderson falsely claimed he had a master in commerce in PowerPoint presentations he gave to prospective clients from six years (from 2010 to 2016). He also mentioned the degree in his website for nearly four years, from October 2012 to August 2016.

The phantom qualification also appeared on Henderson Maxwell brochures from 2013 to 2016 and in an information memorandum dated May 2011.

"ASIC also alleges that Mr Henderson breached s952D(2)(a)(ii) of the Corporations Act in 2014 and 2016 by giving at least two clients a Financial Services Guide, containing the false representation that he held a Master of Commerce (Financial Planning)," ASIC said.

The charges were mentioned at the Downing Centre Local Court yesterday. Henderson did not enter a guilty plea and the matter will be next heard on August 4.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is prosecuting this matter, following a referral of a brief of evidence from ASIC.

Each s952D(2)(a)(ii) Corporations Act offence carries a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 200 penalty units.

The three counts of dishonesty that he has been charged with equal to a fine of up to 4500 penalty units or 10 years imprisonment for each dishonest conduct offence.