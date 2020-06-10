NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sam Henderson in court over phantom degree
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 JUN 2020   4:44PM

Sam Henderson's claims he had a Master of Commerce to prospective clients has seen him charged with dishonesty offences, with ASIC referring the case to the public prosecutor.

ASIC this afternoon announced Henderson has been charged with three counts of dishonest conduct and two counts of knowingly giving a defective disclosure document.

Henderson falsely claimed he had a master in commerce in PowerPoint presentations he gave to prospective clients from six years (from 2010 to 2016). He also mentioned the degree in his website for nearly four years, from October 2012 to August 2016.

The phantom qualification also appeared on Henderson Maxwell brochures from 2013 to 2016 and in an information memorandum dated May 2011.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

"ASIC also alleges that Mr Henderson breached s952D(2)(a)(ii) of the Corporations Act in 2014 and 2016 by giving at least two clients a Financial Services Guide, containing the false representation that he held a Master of Commerce (Financial Planning)," ASIC said.

The charges were mentioned at the Downing Centre Local Court yesterday. Henderson did not enter a guilty plea and the matter will be next heard on August 4.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is prosecuting this matter, following a referral of a brief of evidence from ASIC.

Each s952D(2)(a)(ii) Corporations Act offence carries a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 200 penalty units.

The three counts of dishonesty that he has been charged with equal to a fine of up to 4500 penalty units or 10 years imprisonment for each dishonest conduct offence.

Read more: Sam HendersonHenderson Maxwell
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Sam Henderson attempts to set record straight
BT advice boss lands new role
Sam Henderson cops ASIC ban
Hayne report raises professionalism stakes
Ten stories that defined the Royal Commission
FPA fines Henderson $50k
FPA finds Sam Henderson guilty
AZ NGA merges embattled advice firm
Industry wants one-stop-shop professional body: Poll
RECAP: Advice in the Royal Commission spotlight (Days 6- 9)
Editor's Choice
Best equities funds to May end
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
New Morningstar data names the equities funds that tallied up the highest returns in the 12-months ending May 31, with Baillie Gifford, Nikko and Perpetual funds among the winners.
VicSuper disputes fee hike claim
HARRISON WORLEY  |   11:49AM
The $23 billion industry superannuation fund has responded to a claim its members will face increased financial advice fees upon its mega-fund merger with First State Super.
CMC Markets introduces derivatives platform
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:40AM
CMC Markets has launched a new derivatives platform to provide access to thousands of single stock CFDs in Australia, the US, Europe and Asia.
ATO warns against SMSF property development
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:37AM
The Australian Taxation Office has shared its concerns about a growing number of SMSFs purchasing and investing in the development of real property.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something y31e5PbX