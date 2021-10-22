NEWS
Executive Appointments

Sally Loane resigns as FSC chief

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 22 OCT 2021   2:18PM

The Financial Services Council has announced that Sally Loane will step down as chief executive at the end of the year.

Loane has led the industry body for seven years, including through the Royal Commission and its aftermath.

In her time, Loane was involved in several key industry projects including the development of the Asia Funds Passport, two Life Insurance Codes and the Stewardship Code for fund managers.

Loane said she has been privileged to lead the FSC, representing its 111 members across superannuation funds, funds management, life insurance, advice licensees and trustee companies.

"Some of the more significant challenges have included initiating life insurance's Trowbridge Review, developing the life Codes, and advocating for a sensible Compensation Scheme of Last Resort," she said.

"I have enjoyed working collaboratively with industry organisations here and overseas, regulators, politicians, government bodies, and important stakeholders like consumer bodies, mental health leaders and the medical community."

She thanked current FSC chair David Bryant, former chairs Geoff Lloyd and Greg Cooper, the FSC board and deputy chief executive Blake Briggs.

"Sally strengthened the FSC's contributions in a range of important policy areas - for our industry and the consumers we serve; supported our members as they sought to undertake an extensive program of regulatory change; and expanded the FSC's membership and engagement across what is a broad industry," Bryant said.

"We thank Sally for her contribution over the past seven years and wish her every success in the next stages of her career."

The FSC is currently undertaking a search for her replacement.

