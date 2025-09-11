Salary report shows 23% pay gap for top BDMs

More distribution executives are seeking careers in the wholesale market as demand for super fund BDMs slow, Kaizen's latest salary report shows.

Kaizen's Funds Distribution Salary Guide FY2025-26 found that salaries have remained flat in the past 12 months but demand has spiked in certain sub-markets.

Annual salary for a head of distribution - institutional, with 15 to 20 years-plus experience, ranges between $340,000 and $420,000 including super, but excluding bonuses.

Head of distribution - retail or wholesale, with 15 to 20 years-plus experience, could earn between $300,000 and $340,000, suggesting a 23% pay gap between the two markets.

However, Kaizen found that while the wholesale market may not pay as much, it has had a busy season "particularly driven by alternative asset managers, private credit and private equity funds".

"Private credit is booming in wholesale, targeting family offices, HNW/UHNW investors and private wealth managers," the Kaizen report stated.

By contrast, openings in institutional distribution have slowed due to fund mergers and more super funds insourcing investment mandates.

When survey respondents were asked why they would change jobs, 82% said it's for the salary increase, 35% for flexible work hours and around 20% to support specific asset classes.

On bonuses, BDMs can earn between 25 and 40% of their base salary although the survey found that many BDMs did not hit their targets last year, achieving only 35% to 40% of their total bonus potential.

This misalignment between the targets and the tough capital-raising environment last year has led to more BDMs changing roles, with managed accounts and ETF providers ranked high on their employer choice list.