Salary inflation becoming S issue for ESG managers

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 20 JAN 2023   12:38PM

With wage inflation expected to persist into 2023, managing wage increases, employee satisfaction and other measures to attract and retain talent are issues on the agenda for ESG engagement this year.

According to the latest data available from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the Wage Price Index rose 1.0% in the September 2022 quarter, and 3.1% annually.

The average size of hourly wage increases was 4.3% in the September quarter of 2022, and nearly half - 46.4% of private sector jobs - recorded a change in their hourly wage rate this quarter compared to around one third (33.9%) in the same quarter in 2021, ABS reported.

This has obvious financial implications for companies, but also plays into the S of ESG.

"Traditionally, when people think of industrial relations, they think it's all about pay, but it's a bit more than that," Ausbil Investment Management head of ESG research Måns Carlsson said.

"We think it makes sense to take a more holistic view of the S in ESG.

"There are other factors to health and safety. If you have a company where we have safety poorly managed and people don't feel safe to come to work, that's going to hit industrial relations as well."

One way to mitigate or manage upward measures on wages is improving workforce engagement, Carlsson added.

"It's about quality management and sustainable earnings," Carlsson said.

"All these things we've talked about are indicative of both. Quality of management - if your company isn't one that cares about health and safety and staff engagement, it's not a good quality sign, but it will also impact earnings sustainability."

IML head of ESG Tim Wood pointed to sites like Glassdoor as a resource for gauging employee satisfaction and pointed to employee satisfaction surveys as disclosed by companies as another data point.

"We do get various employee satisfaction surveys, although not every company publishes them, and of course they're rife for manipulation," he noted.

"We also look at a company's net promoter score to gauge if their customers are satisfied.

"We know that culture is so important within a company in terms of attracting and retaining people, and there's lots of examples in the last several years where we've seen boards be much more decisive than they had been in the past."

Worker satisfaction and health and safety are engagement topics with IML, Wood said.

"We talk about safety issues and we get a lot of safety statistics, particularly in the resources and energy sectors, as it's obviously an important social and governance topic, and more and more it's important to companies bottom line," Wood said.

"Safety outcomes are increasingly being tied to management bonuses, plus also, if WorkSafe shuts you down, there's a real financial impact to poor safety outcomes too."

Ausbil views health and safety issues as a lagging indicator of overall management quality issues, and will also use Glassdoor to gather information that feeds into other sources of analysis.

"You can use it in two ways," Carlsson said.

"You can look for trends - staff engagement, chief executive approval ratings internally and such - but even more interesting are the individual comments. There have been cases where we've picked up concerns about companies' safety risk management internally, cases where we've had explanations as to why safety issues have happened."

Companies are taking wage inflation seriously, Wood said.

"We have a lot of companies in Australia that make relatively thin margins," Wood said.

"If you're a company making a 4% margin and employee costs are 10% of cost base, if remuneration goes up by 10%, that takes 1% off the company's margin, which would be 25% of their profit if left unmitigated. It's obviously a concern and it's something to focus on."

An uptick in safety issues and signs of decreased engagement can also point to potential risks or challenges around negotiating enterprise bargaining agreements (EBAs), Carlsson said.

"We don't say we focus on this in isolation, but certainly if companies have safety issues, if we know that staff engagement is poor, the chief executive approval rate is poor internally, we will ask the question, do you have any EBAs on the agenda for this year?" he said.

The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) has long tracked worker health and safety, corporate culture and other social issues as part of its engagement activities, said ACSI executive manager, governance, engagement and policy Ed John.

The current issues could also reflect its way into executive remuneration discussions in 2023, John said.

"Safety and corporate culture have been huge issues through the pandemic and they will continue to be a priority," John said.

"I think one thing that will be a challenge will be the optics of chief executive pay, with challenges around cost of living increases and potentially difficult trading conditions for a number of companies."

He added there has been increasing engagement around things like employee satisfaction and retention, and human capital measures.

"Certainly companies that do well on those measures over time are often high performing," he said.

"The ongoing challenge in this area is it's really hard to find good data and disclosure from companies. Some of the engagement is to better understand what is being measured and disclosed."

The impact of wage inflation as with other inputs has impacted on how IML evaluates risks and opportunities, Wood said.

"In terms of opportunities, we are focused on companies that are able to pass on input cost inflation - be it salaries or electricity - to the end customers," Wood said.

"Whether that's the strength of their contracts or inclusions of pass throughs. Some industries are better at passing along rate increases than others."

Read more: IMLGlassdoorABSACSITim WoodMåns CarlssonEd JohnAusbil Investment ManagementAustralian Bureau of StatisticsAustralian Council of Superannuation Investors
Paraplanners happy to stay put: Survey

ANDREW MCKEAN
According to the Paraplanner Hub and Tanngo's Australian Paraplanner Survey 2022, less and less paraplanners (80%) are wanting to become financial advisers.

Treasury working on QAR, super tax concessions

CASSANDRA BALDINI
A Treasury spokesperson has indicated when industry can expect the release of the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) final report, while also confirming the government has not scrapped super tax concessions.

Government to close child sex abuser loophole in super

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Australian government has cracked down on child sex abusers hiding their assets in super to avoid paying compensation to victims.

Australia likely to avoid recession: Oliver

CHLOE WALKER
While the risk of recession is high, its likely to be avoided down under, according to AMP head of investment strategy and chief economist Shane Oliver.

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
