Executive Appointments

Salaries boosted by skills shortage

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 20 MAY 2021   11:21AM

The financial services and insurance industries have record high job vacancies and skills shortages, sparking a significant boost in salaries.

According to recruiter Robert Half's 2021 salary guide, it's a good time to be looking for work in financial services in Australia with salaries up an average of 5.6%.

The most positive forecasts for national wage growth this year is 1.5%, and most recent ABS data showed growth of just 0.6%.

Robert Half surveyed 100 chief financial officers in the industry and found that 78% are concerned about losing their top talent due to a disrupted market and fierce competition after the impact of COVID-19.

With retention a top priority and in an environment where competitors are actively poaching talent, 61% of the organisations plan to extend salary increases to staff in the coming year.

Of those planning salary increases, 22% will offer those increasers to all their employees while 39% say increases will only go to top performers.

Despite all the good news, Robert Half said that uncertainty in the market has many employees feeling as though they should stay with their existing employer for now.

The reduced flow of overseas talent, though, is increasing competition for top local performers in the industry.

These factors have seen companies increasingly actively poaching talent, with 38% of employers surveyed believing it will be more challenging to find qualified employees compared to before the pandemic.

And, because companies are worried about attracting new talent 62% say they are willing to increase their initial salary offering to secure finance professionals.

According to Robert Half, the specialist skills within finance and accounting that are proving to be the most difficult to find amongst job candidates include business/financial analysis (26%), compliance (24%), financial planning and analysis (24%), risk (22%), and internal audit (22%).

With limited supply and high demand in the market, these skillsets are well positioned to command highly competitive and even above-market salary offers from employers eager to secure their talent.

