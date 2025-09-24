S64, Vista Equity Partners roll out unit trust

S64, Vista Equity Partners roll out unit trustBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 24 SEP 2025 12:29PM
S64 and Vista Equity Partners will launch an Australian unit trust (AUT) that provides exposure to global software and technology firms early next year.
As first flagged in May, the partnership launched VistaOne in the Asia Pacific region.
The new product - S64 VistaOne AUT - will launch to local wealth advisory platforms, wholesale and advised retail investors in early 2026.
Vista Equity Partners has US$100 billion in assets, targeting enterprise software, data and technology companies that range from small-to mid-caps.
Some of its investments include Australia's StarRez and Energy Exemplar and Canada's Lone Wolf Technologies.
Vista Equity Partners co-underwrote a $1.1 billion investment in online education firm Pluralsight with AustralianSuper. Last year, the entire value was written off.
S64's AUT platform hosts financial intermediaries to distribute private markets products to wholesale and advised retail clients.
It also provides retail access to semi-liquid funds, feeder funds and securitised solutions, European long-term investment fund (ELTIFs) and long-term asset funds (LTAF).
S64 founder and chief executive Tarun Nagpal said: "This exciting step leverages S64's partnership with Vista and supports the increasing demand for private markets opportunities from Australia's wealth managers and financial intermediaries."
Dan Parant, the global head of private wealth solutions at Vista Equity Partners, said VistaOne provides a streamlined and efficient evergreen solution for investors seeking to increase their allocation to some of the world's most innovative, high-growth software companies, and do so alongside one of the largest and most experienced software investors.
DASH partnered with S64 this year to provide financial advice firms access to private markets investments.
