S&P launches new ESG tilted NZ index

S&P Dow Jones Indices has introduced a new NZX 50 portfolio ESG tilted index.

The rules-based index uses relevant ESG principles to select and weight constituents from the S&P/NZX 50 Portfolio Index, which is designed to measure the performance of the largest and most liquid stocks listed on the NZX.

The newly launched index offers market participants the opportunity to incorporate ESG principles, while continuing to track the New Zealand large-cap equity market.

Controversial weapons, thermal coal, and tobacco businesses are excluded from the index. And energy companies and casinos and gambling operators are also excluded as a response to feedback from the New Zealand market.

"There have been recent changes in New Zealand that have also been driving investor interest in ESG. For example, there has been increased attention to how responsible default providers for KiwiSaver (New Zealand pension funds) are with their investment portfolios," S&P APAC lead of ESG indices Ryan Christianson said.

"Another example is the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment applying rules around investments in companies with exposure to fossil fuel production and illegal weapons."

He added: "We are keeping an eye on these growing local and global trends to ensure that indexing strategies are in line with the expectations of not just investors, but also the policy makers that govern those respective markets."