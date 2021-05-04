NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Russell adds to senior leadership
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 4 MAY 2021   12:08PM

Russell Investments has named a longstanding Goldman Sachs managing director as its global chief investment officer and appointed a president from Morgan Stanley to oversee sales and support.

Kate El-Hillow spent over 16 years at Goldman Sachs Asset Management and served as deputy chief investment officer and was previously a senior portfolio manager for OCIO portfolios and head of portfolio management and trading.

El-Hillow previously spent eight years at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., where she held dual roles as client portfolio manager and chief operating officer in the asset allocation business.

Based in New York, El-Hillow will work closely with chair and chief executive Michelle Seitz and will oversee all aspects of the firm's investment division, including portfolio management, implementation, and research.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"There are very few firms that offer Russell Investments' one-stop access to end-to-end investment solutions, proprietary risk management tools, and trading and implementation capabilities," El-Hillow said.

"Clients today are grappling with more complex investment problems, and Russell Investments is uniquely positioned to provide holistic solutions that will help them achieve their goals."

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

In addition, Kevin Klingert has been appointed as president and will focus on the day-to-day business execution.

He previously spent a decade at Morgan Stanley Investment Management where he was global chief operating officer, head of global operating group, global head and chief investment officer of liquidity and managed futures.

Klingert was instrumental in developing and expanding Morgan Stanley's global distribution. Prior to that, he spent 15 years at BlackRock and launched the Tax-Exempt Fixed Income business.

"I'm excited to extend the trajectory of our growing franchise," Klingert said.

"This industry and our segment are both evolving quickly, and I believe we are one of the few firms with the sense of urgency and execution capability needed to continue to exceed client expectations."

His position takes over from prior chief operating officer Rick Smirl who left the firm in April.

Outgoing chief investment officer Pete Gunning is taking on a new role as vice chair and strategic relationships officer where he will focus on deepening the firm's relationships with key clients while embracing responsible investing practices.

Read more: Russell InvestmentsKate El-HillowKevin KlingertMorgan Stanley Investment ManagementGoldman Sachs Asset ManagementMichelle Seitz
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief investment officer departs Mutual Trust
Fund manager creates lead distribution role
Rainmaker reveals 2021 AAA super products
Bellmont expands distribution capability
Invest Blue offers managed account solution
Parametric names new research lead
Raiz launches custom portfolio option
WTW names new head of retirement
Hedge fund switched traders with algorithm
UBS, Insight IM win Future Fund mandates
Editor's Choice
Iress hires former dealer group chief
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Iress has hired the former chief executive of Financial Services Partners at IOOF to a newly created senior role.
New partnership for BC Investment Group
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
BC Investment Group has partnered with Novatti to launch a new banking business in Australia.
Evergreen partners with Generation Life
KANIKA SOOD
Evergreen Consultants has launched a multi-asset portfolio with 18 external managers that is implemented via Generation Life's tax-effective structure.
Rise of the mega funds continues
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Increased merger activity in the superannuation sector will see most of Australia's retirement savings managed by just 12 funds, new research shows.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.