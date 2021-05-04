Russell adds to senior leadership

Russell Investments has named a longstanding Goldman Sachs managing director as its global chief investment officer and appointed a president from Morgan Stanley to oversee sales and support.

Kate El-Hillow spent over 16 years at Goldman Sachs Asset Management and served as deputy chief investment officer and was previously a senior portfolio manager for OCIO portfolios and head of portfolio management and trading.

El-Hillow previously spent eight years at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., where she held dual roles as client portfolio manager and chief operating officer in the asset allocation business.

Based in New York, El-Hillow will work closely with chair and chief executive Michelle Seitz and will oversee all aspects of the firm's investment division, including portfolio management, implementation, and research.

"There are very few firms that offer Russell Investments' one-stop access to end-to-end investment solutions, proprietary risk management tools, and trading and implementation capabilities," El-Hillow said.

"Clients today are grappling with more complex investment problems, and Russell Investments is uniquely positioned to provide holistic solutions that will help them achieve their goals."

In addition, Kevin Klingert has been appointed as president and will focus on the day-to-day business execution.

He previously spent a decade at Morgan Stanley Investment Management where he was global chief operating officer, head of global operating group, global head and chief investment officer of liquidity and managed futures.

Klingert was instrumental in developing and expanding Morgan Stanley's global distribution. Prior to that, he spent 15 years at BlackRock and launched the Tax-Exempt Fixed Income business.

"I'm excited to extend the trajectory of our growing franchise," Klingert said.

"This industry and our segment are both evolving quickly, and I believe we are one of the few firms with the sense of urgency and execution capability needed to continue to exceed client expectations."

His position takes over from prior chief operating officer Rick Smirl who left the firm in April.

Outgoing chief investment officer Pete Gunning is taking on a new role as vice chair and strategic relationships officer where he will focus on deepening the firm's relationships with key clients while embracing responsible investing practices.