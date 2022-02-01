Risk, compliance salaries soar: Data

A shallow talent pool means risk and compliance professionals are a hot commodity in 2022, as data shows entry-level salaries having increased by a whopping 66% since the Royal Commission.

According to Kaizen Recruitment, this year continues to see upward pressure on salaries in the risk and compliance space. While it reflects the overall pandemic-induced salary trend, it's also driven by demand for more niche expertise and a lack of candidates.

Data released by Kaizen Recruitment shows salaries for entry-level roles in risk and compliance have grown by 66% since 2018. Back then, a graduate in the space was likely making $60,000 but, as at December end, the typical entry-level salary now sits at $90,000.

"Recruiting for risk and compliance positions at the one to three years' experience level has been the most challenging, due to the retracted graduate talent pool coming from the Big 4 and a complete loss of international talent arriving in Australia and searching for their first local position in the market," Kaizen said.

According to Kaizen's data, a regional head of compliance or chief risk officer with 20 years' experience can currently command between $280,000 and $380,000 inclusive of superannuation; prior to the Royal Commission the same role would have seen a maximum salary of $250,000, Kaizen said.

Meanwhile a head of compliance or risk with 13 years' experience can command between $220,000 and $280,000. A compliance or risk manager with up to 12 years' experience can expect to be paid up to $175,000 while a senior in the role could be paid as much as $220,000, Kaizen said.

For analysts, Kaizen expects seniors to be paid up to $145,000 for their expertise. A junior could be paid up to $120,000 with the minimum salary for such a role now sitting at $90,000.

"With a lack of talent in the market, candidates are less open to taking on short-term contracts in favour of more secure and permanent options which has put serious pressure on teams as they approach regulatory reporting seasons, continue to grow in size and funds under management and undertake large scale technology and transformational uplifts throughout the business," Kaizen said.

Another trend observed by Kaizen is the number of organisations broadening their search when it comes to recruiting for the risk and compliance function. Where such a role would typically be filled by someone with a background in audit, companies are increasingly looking at candidates who come from the engineering space, "given the innovative and uniquely analytical perspective provided from this discipline".

The recruiter is also seeing demand from clients for candidates with additional risk, compliance, and governance certifications. Those who hold a Bachelor's degree and qualifications from the Governance Institute of Australia or Risk Management Institute of Australasia have typically been more successful in gaining a new role, Kaizen said. Certification in RG146 - Superannuation is also increasingly required for a role in the super industry, it added.

"As organisations remain focused on building more mature risk and compliance frameworks, and funds continue to grow and scale in size, the demand for high quality talent continues to trend into 2022 with no signs of slowing down," Kaizen said.