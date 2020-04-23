NEWS
Insurance
Sponsored by
Risk advisers under fire
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 23 APR 2020   12:35PM

This week's joint report from ASIC and APRA into life insurance and claims handling found superior consumer outcomes for group life insurance, leading a prolific law firm to suggest risk advisers add little to no value.

Maurice Blackburn superannuation and insurance principal Josh Mennen said the report did not find favourably for life insurance policies recommended by financial advisers.

"This report has some very compelling data that makes clear that group insurance through super remains a crucial product that delivers significantly greater value for consumers than other policies, including those supposedly tailored by financial advisers," Mennen said.

The data indicated that the claims paid ratio for group total and permanent disability insurance was 85%, compared to 45% on retail policies.

"It also shows that income protection through super led to just 33.7 disputes per 100,000 people insured, compared to retail income protection policies, which came in at a staggering 150.5 disputes per 100,000 people insured," Mennen said.

"This reinforces that while adviser-sold policies are often marketed as a bespoke product, too often they are compromised by conflicts of interest, including insurers paying trailing commissions that result in poor product selection and claim disputes caused by underwriting complications."

Kennen went so far as to say that the financial advice industry will have to justify how consumers could be better off consulting a risk adviser in light of the data.

"It also must outline how it is going to ensure insurance recommendations are genuinely in consumers' best interests in order to win back public confidence," he said.

However, Kennen did acknowledge that the Activities of Daily Living definitions in group insurance need work.

He said improving group insurance would be key given that this how most Australians are insured.

