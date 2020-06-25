NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Rice Warner questions super return targets
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 25 JUN 2020   12:04PM

After COVID-19 put paid to the 2020 return hopes of superannuation funds, research house Rice Warner has questioned whether return targets should be lowered.

Rice Warner has questioned whether superannuation return targets should be lowered.

As the world faces its deepest recession in 90 years, JANA has said that while some super funds  have reduced their target returns, most still believe the can achieve similar long-term results (relative to inflation) as they did in the past.

"Given the world is in the deepest recession in 90 years, we should challenge whether the future will be as benign as the recent past," Rice Warner said.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

The firm said it is ironic that many consumers are still likely to use past performance to compare funds, even though the industry is constantly at pains to emphasise that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

"While the past can be a poor guide to the future, it has to be said that those funds with a 25 or 30 year history of earning CPI + 4% or even 5% must be doing something right, persistently," Rice Warner said.

"The only other comparable metric is the target return, so it is important that this be calculated reasonably.  If it is not consumers will chase the highest target without understanding the risk involved (or the basis of calculation)."

The firm said the range in target returns between funds is large, with many appearing "very optimistic".

"The layperson would not understand the peer differences in asset allocation and risks taken; the information in MySuper disclosure documents necessarily is dumbed down to meet broad community levels of financial illiteracy," Rice Warner said.

"These metrics are based on each superannuation fund's mid-range asset allocation, the likely returns for each asset class based on expert assessments, and some allowance for additional returns from Strategic Asset Allocation, including both dynamic and tactical tilts.

"These outcomes, however well calculated, are subjective (as funds use different techniques), and they will be subject to wide variations from year to year due to market volatility.  Consequently, they are not a sensible base for peer comparisons."

Analysing the range of target returns above CPI for MySuper products (assuming a 10-year horizon) the firm said that with underlying inflation currently less than 2% p.a., the targets imply that funds will only need to earn between five and six per cent per annum to hit the targets.

"While that seems plausible, these figures are likely to be disconnected from the realised returns over much of the next decade," Rice Warner said.

"For example, 10-year bonds now yield 1.1% and equity markets usually have dismal performance during recessions, so where will these high returns be made?

"If the targets are now too high, should they not be lowered?"

The firm said that underlying target returns don't show the underlying risks of the fund, and said Standard Risk measures showing the number of negative years a fund might be expected to have are a "trivial metric" and "not of much value in peer comparisons of target returns".

"Without a proper assessment of risk, perhaps through some stochastic modelling, the targets can be misleading both for members' plans and for peer comparisons," the firm said.

"The recent market turbulence provides a good reason for funds to review whether their MySuper asset allocation and design has performed as expected, is appropriate for the future and is delivering to the investment objective the trustee has for its members."

Read more: Rice WarnerMySuperCPIJANAStrategic Asset Allocation
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
MySuper goes back-to-back in the black
Investors should factor in climate risk: JANA
Industry funds continue risk-adjusted domination
Volatility wreaks havoc with heat map measures
Hundreds of billions ripped from super
AustralianSuper gives Rio Tinto slap on the wrist
Rest climate change trial delayed
APRA quashes super liquidity concerns
APRA pushes for super fund consolidation
Industry fund in successor fund transfer
Editor's Choice
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton will drop the fees on eight funds from 2bps to 23bps per year, effective July 1.
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Data from LinkedIn and SEEK has revealed which industries are hiring - with several companies in financial services looking to fill roles.
New fund launches on ASX
ELIZA BAVIN
A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
HARRISON WORLEY
Pendal has increased the consideration of sustainability factors in its multi-asset target return fund, in what it claims is an Australian first.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
14
Adviser Big Day Out | Video on Demand 
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUN
26
Women in Super state of play 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
JUL
2
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 9t1wWIOe