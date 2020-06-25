Rice Warner questions super return targets

After COVID-19 put paid to the 2020 return hopes of superannuation funds, research house Rice Warner has questioned whether return targets should be lowered.

As the world faces its deepest recession in 90 years, JANA has said that while some super funds have reduced their target returns, most still believe the can achieve similar long-term results (relative to inflation) as they did in the past.

"Given the world is in the deepest recession in 90 years, we should challenge whether the future will be as benign as the recent past," Rice Warner said.

The firm said it is ironic that many consumers are still likely to use past performance to compare funds, even though the industry is constantly at pains to emphasise that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

"While the past can be a poor guide to the future, it has to be said that those funds with a 25 or 30 year history of earning CPI + 4% or even 5% must be doing something right, persistently," Rice Warner said.

"The only other comparable metric is the target return, so it is important that this be calculated reasonably. If it is not consumers will chase the highest target without understanding the risk involved (or the basis of calculation)."

The firm said the range in target returns between funds is large, with many appearing "very optimistic".

"The layperson would not understand the peer differences in asset allocation and risks taken; the information in MySuper disclosure documents necessarily is dumbed down to meet broad community levels of financial illiteracy," Rice Warner said.

"These metrics are based on each superannuation fund's mid-range asset allocation, the likely returns for each asset class based on expert assessments, and some allowance for additional returns from Strategic Asset Allocation, including both dynamic and tactical tilts.

"These outcomes, however well calculated, are subjective (as funds use different techniques), and they will be subject to wide variations from year to year due to market volatility. Consequently, they are not a sensible base for peer comparisons."

Analysing the range of target returns above CPI for MySuper products (assuming a 10-year horizon) the firm said that with underlying inflation currently less than 2% p.a., the targets imply that funds will only need to earn between five and six per cent per annum to hit the targets.

"While that seems plausible, these figures are likely to be disconnected from the realised returns over much of the next decade," Rice Warner said.

"For example, 10-year bonds now yield 1.1% and equity markets usually have dismal performance during recessions, so where will these high returns be made?

"If the targets are now too high, should they not be lowered?"

The firm said that underlying target returns don't show the underlying risks of the fund, and said Standard Risk measures showing the number of negative years a fund might be expected to have are a "trivial metric" and "not of much value in peer comparisons of target returns".

"Without a proper assessment of risk, perhaps through some stochastic modelling, the targets can be misleading both for members' plans and for peer comparisons," the firm said.

"The recent market turbulence provides a good reason for funds to review whether their MySuper asset allocation and design has performed as expected, is appropriate for the future and is delivering to the investment objective the trustee has for its members."