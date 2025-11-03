Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Revolution expands alts offering in partnership with ColCap

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  MONDAY, 3 NOV 2025   12:07PM

Revolution Asset Management will expand its alternatives offerings by partnering with non-bank lender ColCap Financial.

Under the partnership, ColCap will acquire a 14% stake in Revolution, while Channel Capital will convert its existing interest into a 25.8% shareholding. Revolution will continue to retain majority ownership.

Revolution managing director Bob Sahota said the partnership marks a milestone for the business as it combines Revolution's established private credit funds management expertise with ColCap's capabilities focusing on high quality lending.

"This strategic investment further diversifies our origination pipeline and deal flow by leveraging ColCap's established lending platform and track record to expand our access to high quality lending opportunities, enhancing portfolio depth and diversification," he said.

ColCap currently manages over $19 billion in assets under management, while Revolution oversees more than $3 billion in funds under management. The partnership enables enhanced origination in institutional grade, asset-backed securities, focusing on mezzanine and senior tranches, whole loans, as well as warehouse facilities.

"Our investment committee, credit discipline, and risk frameworks remain unchanged. Investors can be confident that portfolio construction, risk management, and investment decision-making processes continue to deliver the consistent quality and performance Revolution is known for," Sahota added.

ColCap chief executive Andrew Chepul said the investment demonstrates its commitment to expanding diversified and resilient funding platform to support future growth.

"Revolution's disciplined credit approach and strong institutional relationships complement our strategic vision and operational strengths in origination, which will add scalable funding diversity as we transition towards a broader asset management focus, less reliant on securitisation funding sources," he said.

ColCap's co-founder and chief operating officer Ilias Pavlopoulos said the move reflects its deliberate investment to become a diversified non-bank lender.

"We believe now is the right time to leverage strategic investments and expand beyond traditional mortgages to provide broader asset management offerings for professional investors," Pavlopoulos said.

Channel Capital provides institutional-grade non-investment services to Revolution, including operations, client service, distribution, and marketing.

Channel managing director Glen Holding said the partnership ensures the ongoing strength of its relationship with Revolution, while also driving significant growth for the business.

"Channel's focus remains on providing robust governance, operational oversight, and support for Revolution. At the same time, this partnership opens the door to new growth opportunities, enabling the creation of innovative investment solutions powered by ColCap's proven origination platform," Holding said.

Read more: Revolution Asset ManagementColCap FinancialChannel CapitalBob SahotaGlen HoldingIlias PavlopoulosAndrew Chepul
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Revolution private credit trust to launch on ASX
Channel Capital launches Apollo asset-backed credit trust in Australia
Channel Investment Management secures RE mandate
KKR nabs JP Morgan sales manager
Longreach distribution lead exits for new role
Longreach hires Channel Capital sales lead, launches advisory firm
Channel Capital launches European Private Credit Fund
Channel Capital, Arnott Capital set up strategic partnership
UniSuper awards private debt mandate to Revolution AM
Revolution AM adds to board

Editor's Choice

BlackRock confirms Bitcoin ETF launch

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:38PM
BlackRock confirmed its intent to launch the iShares Bitcoin ETF, providing Australian investors with easier access to cryptocurrency exposure in the local market.

Future Fund returns top $200bn since inception

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   11:58AM
Australia's sovereign wealth fund's returns exceeded $200 billion in September for the first time since its inception.

First Mutual Private Equity gambled $80m of investor funds: ASIC

ANGELIQUE MINAS  |   11:54AM
ASIC continues the freeze orders against Gregory Cotton and First Mutual Private Equity.

Cboe calls time on Australian market

MATTHEW WAI  |   11:47AM
Cboe Global Markets, the parent company of Cboe Australia, is selling the Australian business to sharpen its strategic focus on emerging growth opportunities.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media