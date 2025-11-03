Revolution expands alts offering in partnership with ColCap

Revolution Asset Management will expand its alternatives offerings by partnering with non-bank lender ColCap Financial.

Under the partnership, ColCap will acquire a 14% stake in Revolution, while Channel Capital will convert its existing interest into a 25.8% shareholding. Revolution will continue to retain majority ownership.

Revolution managing director Bob Sahota said the partnership marks a milestone for the business as it combines Revolution's established private credit funds management expertise with ColCap's capabilities focusing on high quality lending.

"This strategic investment further diversifies our origination pipeline and deal flow by leveraging ColCap's established lending platform and track record to expand our access to high quality lending opportunities, enhancing portfolio depth and diversification," he said.

ColCap currently manages over $19 billion in assets under management, while Revolution oversees more than $3 billion in funds under management. The partnership enables enhanced origination in institutional grade, asset-backed securities, focusing on mezzanine and senior tranches, whole loans, as well as warehouse facilities.

"Our investment committee, credit discipline, and risk frameworks remain unchanged. Investors can be confident that portfolio construction, risk management, and investment decision-making processes continue to deliver the consistent quality and performance Revolution is known for," Sahota added.

ColCap chief executive Andrew Chepul said the investment demonstrates its commitment to expanding diversified and resilient funding platform to support future growth.

"Revolution's disciplined credit approach and strong institutional relationships complement our strategic vision and operational strengths in origination, which will add scalable funding diversity as we transition towards a broader asset management focus, less reliant on securitisation funding sources," he said.

ColCap's co-founder and chief operating officer Ilias Pavlopoulos said the move reflects its deliberate investment to become a diversified non-bank lender.

"We believe now is the right time to leverage strategic investments and expand beyond traditional mortgages to provide broader asset management offerings for professional investors," Pavlopoulos said.

Channel Capital provides institutional-grade non-investment services to Revolution, including operations, client service, distribution, and marketing.

Channel managing director Glen Holding said the partnership ensures the ongoing strength of its relationship with Revolution, while also driving significant growth for the business.

"Channel's focus remains on providing robust governance, operational oversight, and support for Revolution. At the same time, this partnership opens the door to new growth opportunities, enabling the creation of innovative investment solutions powered by ColCap's proven origination platform," Holding said.