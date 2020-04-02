Return of the king

Holding cash as part of your portfolio may not be sexy, but in uncertain times investors are rushing back to old faithful.

In January this year, Financial Standard published a piece on cash management and all those who held cash also held the same mentality; cash may seem boring, but when the market crashes you'll be glad you had it.

Here we are, just a couple months on, and the 10-year bull run in equities is over.

So, Financial Standard checked back in with Simon Doyle, head of fixed income at Schroders, and Alex Vynokur, chief executive at BetaShares, for their updated thoughts now that the market has changed.

"I've always found it a bit frustrating when the mentality is that if you're holding cash you're not invested," Doyle said.

"I think it's only when you've got periods like this that when people sit back and wish they did have cash and didn't own all these other investments that didn't are seemingly falling apart around them."

The problem is, Doyle said, a lot of people don't appreciate cash until it's too late.

"It's a bit like home insurance. I think there is an inherent value that is often not appreciated particularly in an environment when the yield on cash was so low," he said.

"I think these periods can act as a good reminder of the different value and risk of everything in a portfolio."

As Doyle explained, a cash holding can provide certainty in uncertain times, and actually gives investors more opportunities when those uncertain times arise.

"If you're uncomfortable holding expensive assets, then as we have seen they don't stay expensive forever," he said.

"Those same assets are becoming cheap because prices have fallen. Having that liquidity in these periods can enable you to start re-deploying that cash."

"It is a very important tool in the generation of long-term wealth."

A month ago markets were at peak, and that has unravelled very quickly.

Doyle said on the institutional side, many of the larger super funds are switching the cash and more defensive options and as the dust starts to settle, we will start to see more of those strategic decisions being made.

"From an individual investor perspective, the time to hold cash was probably a month or two ago," Doyle said.

"Now is more the time to start to think about putting that cash to work in the market."

Doyle said you want to hold cash when risk in markets is high, and that point was about a month ago because markets were so high.

Now, that they have fallen, and those assets are cheaper, the risk has come down with it.

"Even though volatility is high, the actual risk of owning equities is actually lower than it was a couple of months ago," Doyle said.

"It's a shame that it has to come about in this way because you have seen a lot of wealth destruction through this period, but we have been through a ten-year period of markets performing quite well."

In an environment where markets appear to be priced for perfection, it is important to recognise that a catalyst can come.

"We had no insight into what would cause markets to fall, the catalyst can never be anticipated," Doyle said.

"We were all focused on trade, or Iran, and it was none of those things in the end. That's always the way with these things."

This is exactly why building a solid portfolio is so important.

"We build portfolios because of uncertainty, that means we want equities for growth, bonds for insurance, credit for income and cash for liquidity, certainty and optionality," Doyle said.

"If we build portfolios based off what has done well the last few years, then that is backwards looking. We want to always be positioned for the uncertainty that might lie ahead."

Doyle said this lesson has been learnt before, after the GFC, when objective based portfolios came about.

But, 10 years on, after a record winning bull market, some of those lessons had been too readily forgotten.

"As an industry, we really started to adopt these very equity-focused, and I think that is a very dangerous model to be following because equities don't always go up, and sometimes they don't go up for a long time," Doyle said.

"I think the last ten-years, prior to February, was the exception and not the rule."

So, will the lessons be learnt this time around; will the 'COVID-crash' change the way investment managers construct their portfolios?

According to Doyle, perhaps. But, he said, there is a lot in institutional pressure in Australia coming from policy-makers and regulators, particularly on the superannuation front, to adopt a standardised model.

"There is a push for a portfolio to be built around a strategic asset allocation that is quite rigid and equity dominated," Doyle sale.

"There is a bit of a 'pull to peer', in that those funds that differentiate too much run the risk of underperforming, but they are also the funds that have probably done quite well during this period."

For advisers, Doyle thinks there will be more a push coming from clients to make sure the risk balance in portfolios are more aligned with their objectives.

That is not to say, that once this volatility is all said and done, that people should not invest in equities.

"The danger too is that there is a balancing act," Doyle said.

"What I think has been wrong is the focus on equity-heavy portfolios, but what we don't want is a completely switch to very defensive portfolios either."

Vynokur, who runs a cash ETF through BetaShares, said he has noticed a change in investor behaviour since the volatility began.

"We have seen a mixed response. We've seen people taking cash out and buying the dip, so to speak, and vice versa with people who are basically increasing their cash holdings," Vynokur said.

"They took some risk off the table, basically, early on when the volatility induced by the coronavirus had started creeping into the market."

By taking funds out of the cash ETF when the volatility began, those investors were able to put the money back into the cheaper equities that were on the table.

Vynokur said the benefit of liquidity allows investors to move with the ebbs and flows of the market, particularly in times when it is so volatile.

"Overall, it is been a story of positive growth when investors have the ability to be competitive during a time like this."

Vynokur described the arrival of COVID-19 as a 'black swan' event, pushing investors to re-think their priorities and approach to trading.

"This has absolutely been a black swan event, which has come out of nowhere," he said.

"But that, ultimately, is the very reason why a lot of the wiser investors are always trying to keep their powder dry, because you never know what is around the corner."

The vast number of financial advisers, Vynokur said, have been very well prepared for something to tip the market over.

"Having said all that, of course, it's still very difficult for clients to look at their balance and see how far it has declined," Vynokur said.

"From our perspective it is critical to keep the focus on the big picture, and focus on the long term and not actually getting into panic."

"I think it is very important for investors to be able to step back and focus on the long-term objective of wealth accumulation."

Doyle expressed the same sentiment that cash should be cash, and it exists are part of a diversified portfolio for a good reason.

Will we see a return to more defensive portfolios once the markets have settled? Only time will tell, but it is fair to say that attitudes towards cash have changed about as drastically as the share market since the start of this year.

