Investment

Retirement portfolios need a rethink: Research

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 16 JUL 2021   12:01PM

A sufficient level of retirement income relies on income volatility as a measure of the risk of impaired living standards in retirement rather than asset return volatility, new research shows.

New research from Franklin Templeton subsidiary Martin Currie Australia found that sufficient income for life leads to retirement income portfolios with higher equity allocations.

As such, equity selection for a retiree portfolio differs to those in an accumulation phase with sustaining the level of income, monitoring income growth and diversification of income sources as the most important considerations.

"Retirees require a reliable income stream to replace the wages they received when they were working, so it is more important to focus on the actual dollar income generated over time, rather than the headline yield percentage," Martin Currie chief investment officer Reece Birtles said.

"The old view of the economic behaviour of retirees that most existing multi-asset retirement products assume is that when people get to 65, they automatically become more risk averse and should move away from risky, growth-style assets and move towards defensive assets. We do not agree."

Martin Currie believes sufficient income for life focuses on achieving a high and stable franked income stream to support annual expenses; income growth for inflation protection; and capital growth to manage longevity risk.

"So-called low risk defensive assets have turned out to be low growth with high income volatility over the past decade," Birtles said.

The research said it is incorrect to assume that growth assets are 'high risk' and all defensive assets 'low risk' as the attractiveness of asset classes is significantly different when viewed through the lens of income volatility.

