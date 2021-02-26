NEWS
Superannuation
Retirement income framework on track: Frydenberg
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 26 FEB 2021   12:23PM

The Federal Treasurer is confident that the Retirement Income Covenant will go ahead in mid-2022 despite several issues that need to be ironed out.

In addressing the 2021 Council of the Ageing (COTA) National Policy Forum on Retirement Income this morning, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the government is currently consulting on several issues, such as how longevity risk should be managed with the industry but made it clear that improving the living standards of retirees is a key priority.

Despite minor challenges, Frydenberg put superannuation trustees on notice, saying there should be no excuse in not providing a strategy or product that leads to better outcomes for members in retirement phase, in light of how much notice they have been given.

The Retirement Income Covenant suffered lengthy delays since it was floated in the 2018-19 Budget.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Future Fund guardian Carolyn Kay, who also presented at the forum but in a separate session, said several super funds already provide effective retirement income strategies - but this must be "broad based" across the industry.

It is about ensuring that Australians who have saved during their working lives use this money as effectively as possible during retirement and don't become a burden to the system, she said.

A handful of industry players are pre-empting the 2022 launch date in providing retirement income products. QSuper's retirement product is in the works, while Challenger has offered strategies for a number of years that tackle longevity risk and provide an income stream in retirement.

Furthermore, Kay said retirees need the support and tools to navigate the complex superannuation, aged care, Age Pension and taxation systems to have a comfortable retirement.

Treasury veteran and economic consultant Mike Callaghan said improving retirement income depends on how the industry communicates with the public.

Callaghan appeared alongside Kay and former SMSF Association chair Deborah Ralston, saying that the industry trades off the public's fears of not having enough money in retirement, pointing to former Prime Minister Paul Keating as one example.

Echoing Kay's points, he said too many Australians do not know about the support and services available to guide them through the government, health and pension systems.

Callaghan added that financial advice should be considered as a fourth pillar of the retirement system as it can help fill this gap.

Editor's Choice
IOOF to spend big on BOLR
KANIKA SOOD
IOOF expects to spend up to $32 million on paying out Buyer of Last Resort arrangements with financial advisers leaving its network, primarily from Bridges Financial Services.
Link flags PEXA listing
KARREN VERGARA
Link Group is now exploring the possibility of listing PEXA despite recently flagging there was strong interest from other parties in buying the property settlement platform.
PIMCO names Asia Pacific lead
KARREN VERGARA
PIMCO has named a new lead for its Asia Pacific business as part of an executive shuffle announced overnight.
Chief economist update: Australia's virtuous cycle
BENJAMIN ONG
Even before the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Australia, it was clear we were returning to pre-pandemic normality, and latest stats back this.
