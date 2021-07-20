NEWS
Superannuation

Retirement Income Covenant paper released

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 20 JUL 2021   12:35PM

The government has released a position paper on the Retirement Income Covenant and is inviting submissions until August 6.

Subject to the legislation passing, the government plans to have the covenant come into effect  in July 2022.

The new paper, released July 19, proposes a framework for superannuation funds to develop retirement products for their members.

"The covenant will place a key obligation on trustees to formulate, review regularly and give effect to a retirement income strategy outlining how they plan to assist their members to balance key retirement income objectives," the government said.

The Retirement Income Covenant was introduced in the 2018-19 Budget and has already been pushed back  two years from its original start date of July 2020.

The government's initial stance was that all superannuation funds must offer a new, hybrid retirement product that goes beyond the standard account-based pensions.

These products were required to provide retiring members access to capital while managing the risk that they might outlive their ABP balances.

This combination of flexibility, guaranteed income and longevity meant many funds have stayed away from developing a product so far.

Productivity Commission's final report asked the government to reassess the design and implementation challenges of Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs) - and walk away from it if it needed to focus on more important issues for retirees.

The paper released yesterday asks super trustees to focus on providing maximum income possible to retirement products but changed "longevity" and "flexibility" requirements to something to be considered instead of mandatory.

