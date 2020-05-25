NEWS
Superannuation
Retirement income covenant delayed
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 25 MAY 2020   11:09AM

The government is delaying the introduction of the retirement income covenant, due to the impact of COVID-19.

Originally slated for introduction on July 1, the retirement income covenant has been delayed, with the government not yet in a position to settle on a new date for its introduction.

The covenant is meant to form the first stage of the government's proposed retirement income framework, however more consultation and legislative drafting needs to take place, particularly after COVID-19, Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology Senator Jane Hume said.

Hume pointed out the deferral of the covenant will also allow its drafting to be informed by the retirement income review, which is due to be handed to the government next month. The revised date of the covenant's introduction is set to be determined after further consultation.

"We've been working for some time on a retirement income covenant," Hume said.

"While efficient accumulation is imperative and we are steadily chipping away at the inefficiencies of that part of the system, we need to build a smoother transition from the accumulation to the de-accumulation phase."

Hume said super funds should continue to work on retirement income strategies even though the covenant still needs development.

"Of course, there is nothing stopping funds and their trustees from developing retirement income strategies now and we'd encourage them to do so," she said.

"Trustees don't need to wait for us to legislate the covenant."

Read more: Senator Jane Hume
VIEW COMMENTS
