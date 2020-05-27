NEWS
Executive Appointments
Retirement funder adds two new executives
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 MAY 2020   12:12PM

Household Capital has announced it has added two new roles to its executive team including chief operating operator and chief credit officer.

Luke Rattigan has been appointed to the newly created role of chief operating officer, with a primary focus to scale the business for further growth.

Household Capital said he will be responsible for ensuring the right processes, people and planning are in place as Household Capital looks to grow and launch new services.

Rattigan joins Household Capital from consumer electronics start-up Nura, where he was working as the chief commercial officer.

Prior to that Rattigan worked in a number of senior roles as chief operating officer at Sportsbet, as well as RELX (formerly Reed Elsevier) and as an economist for the Productivity Commission.

"I'm excited to work for a business that is solving a real problem for an important cohort of Australians - helping Australians be better off in retirement," Rattigan said.

Josh Funder, chief executive of Household Capital, said: "Luke brings demonstrable experience in scaling new and innovative businesses."

Additionally, Chris Bishop was appointed chief credit officer on a full-time basis, and will continue to provide credit policy and procedures development, implementation and management, as well as credit approval authority.

Bishop worked with Household Capital as a consultant since 2018 and is responsible for implementing the credit management policy framework within which the business operates.

Bishop, who is a qualified lawyer, has held a number of senior legal, company secretary and line management roles.

He was the first to hold the new role of head of Commonwealth Bank retail bank compliance, and was previously director Legal Australian Bankers' Association and head of credit for Telstra.

"Delivering 'Live Well at Home' solutions for senior Australians is hugely rewarding," Bishop said.

"Household Capital is leading the way in providing responsible access to long-term home equity retirement funding.

"We are able to provide high quality credit to retired Australians throughout their retirement and meet a major unmet need."

Funder said with superannuation and investment portfolios "decimated", and dividends and term deposits at all-time lows, Australian retirees need help to fund their retirement.

"We are delighted Chris has agreed to join us on a full-time basis," Funder said.

"His expertise will help us to continue delivering innovative solutions to provide Australians with flexibility and choice in retirement, and importantly the confidence to Live Well At Home."

Read more: Household CapitalChris BishopLuke RattiganJosh FunderCommonwealth BankProductivity Commission
