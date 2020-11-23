Retirement costs keep rising: ASFA

The cost of retirement has increased for both singles and couples despite the partial return to pre-COVID-19 prices, according to the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

ASFA published its Retirement Standard September quarter 2020 figures which indicate that couples aged around 65 living a comfortable retirement need to spend $62,083 per year and singles $43,901.

This marks an increase of 0.3% for couples and by 0.5% for singles on the previous quarter. The increase from a year earlier was 1.8% for couples and 1.6% for singles.

"COVID-19 has had a substantial impact on Australia's financial and economic conditions but there has been a partial unwinding of both price increases and decreases that immediately flowed from the impact of the pandemic," ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy said.

"Dramatic changes in our lifestyles had a big impact on demand and prices right across the economy but for at least some categories of expenditure there is a return to something closer to normal."

ASFA said despite the gradual return to "normal" it found retiree lifestyles are yet to follow the same path.

Restrictions on domestic and international travel, along with changes to entertainment and dining-out options, have had a significant short-term impact on retirement lifestyles, ASFA found.

"Recent reductions in interest rates and dividends also are having an impact on the financial position of many Australian retirees," Fahy added.

ASFA said the results display why the superannuation guarantee (SG) should be increased from 9.5% to 12% as legislated.

This comes in the wake of the government releasing the Retirement Income Review which did not indicate increasing the SG is as necessary as associations like ASFA believe.

"Over the year to September 2020 official figures indicate that wages grew by only 1.4% on average for the entire economy, and by only 1.3% in the private sector," ASFA said.

"Increases in retirement costs are outstripping growth in wages and higher contributions are needed for future retirees to achieve the standard of living they want and deserve in retirement."