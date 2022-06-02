Retirees doing it tough: ASFA

ASFA's latest insights show the annual increase in the cost of living for some retirees is the largest seen in 12 years.

According to ASFA's Retirement Standard figures for the March quarter, Australians aged around 65 living a comfortable retirement need to spend $65,445 per year and singles $46,494, up by 1.0% and 1.2% on the previous quarter.

The annual percentage increases in the comfortable budgets are the largest since 2010.

Over the year to March 2022, prices rose around 4.2% for the 'comfortable' couples and 4.7% for singles.

"While this is marginally smaller than the annual inflation impact of 5.1% for wage earners, the reality is that retirees are doing it tough too," ASFA deputy chief executive Glen McCrea said.

The percentage increases in the budgets for those aged around 65 were less than the increase in the March quarter All Groups CPI of 2.1%and 5.1%compared to a year earlier.

The impact of some increases was softened by the 3.7% increase to the Age Pension in the year to March, as well as the $250 one-off payment in April. Reduced minimum drawdowns on account-based pensions were also introduced, but these measures simply aren't enough for many retirees, some of whom have to withdraw more than the minimum to meet everyday expenses.

McCrea added: "Retirees have faced significant price increases for non-discretionary items such as food, automotive fuel, and health costs."

Fuel prices reached record levels in the March quarter, with automotive fuel rising 11.0% due to the oil price shock caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, paired with ongoing easing of COVID-19 restrictions strengthening global demand.Going forward, retiree households will continue to face ever increasing health costs, with a modest couple having to budget at least $102.27 for healthcare costs weekly.

Private health insurance premiums rose on average by 2.7 % from 1 April with some major insurers increasing premiums by more than 3%.

Other items that increased in price include vegetables and fruit, water and other drinks.