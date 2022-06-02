Newspaper icon
Economics

Retirees doing it tough: ASFA

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUN 2022   11:51AM

ASFA's latest insights show the annual increase in the cost of living for some retirees is the largest seen in 12 years.

According to ASFA's Retirement Standard figures for the March quarter, Australians aged around 65 living a comfortable retirement need to spend $65,445 per year and singles $46,494, up by 1.0% and 1.2% on the previous quarter.

The annual percentage increases in the comfortable budgets are the largest since 2010.

Over the year to March 2022, prices rose around 4.2% for the 'comfortable' couples and 4.7% for singles.

"While this is marginally smaller than the annual inflation impact of 5.1% for wage earners, the reality is that retirees are doing it tough too," ASFA deputy chief executive Glen McCrea said.

The percentage increases in the budgets for those aged around 65 were less than the increase in the March quarter All Groups CPI of 2.1%and 5.1%compared to a year earlier.

The impact of some increases was softened by the 3.7% increase to the Age Pension in the year to March, as well as the $250 one-off payment in April. Reduced minimum drawdowns on account-based pensions were also introduced, but these measures simply aren't enough for many retirees, some of whom have to withdraw more than the minimum to meet everyday expenses.

McCrea added: "Retirees have faced significant price increases for non-discretionary items such as food, automotive fuel, and health costs."

Fuel prices reached record levels in the March quarter, with automotive fuel rising 11.0% due to the oil price shock caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, paired with ongoing easing of COVID-19 restrictions strengthening global demand.Going forward, retiree households will continue to face ever increasing health costs, with a modest couple having to budget at least $102.27 for healthcare costs weekly.

Private health insurance premiums rose on average by 2.7 % from 1 April with some major insurers increasing premiums by more than 3%.

Other items that increased in price include vegetables and fruit, water and other drinks.

Editor's Choice

Former van Eyk chief executive pleads guilty

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Almost eight years on from the research house's collapse, Mark Thomas has pleaded guilty to using his position within the firm to his own advantage, namely so that he could maintain control of the company.

Mercy Super awards group insurance mandate

CHLOE WALKER
Mercy Super has appointed a new group insurer, with the mandate effective August 1.

Pendal appoints head of institutional

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has confirmed the appointment of Peter Lambos as its new head of institutional business, Australia and New Zealand.

AFCA adopts user pays funding model

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Adopting a 'user pays' model, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's released its new funding model that will see the vast majority of financial services firms pay the same or less than they have previously.

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

