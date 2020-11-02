NEWS
Retail super offerings in successor fund transfer
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 2 NOV 2020   12:35PM

The successor fund transfer of another OneVue-administered retail super offering and all its sub-plans is set to commence later this month.

Following on from its decision to transfer LESF Super to Smartsave earlier this year, OneVue's Diversa is pushing ahead with the transfer of MAP Superannuation Plan from November 30.

The merger will impact nine sub-plans; Complete Super, Retire Select, Whole Super, Australian Practical Superannuation, YourChoice Super, Pearl YourChoice Super, MYONESUPER, Allan Gray Superannuation and Retirement and Nextplan YourChoice Super.

Notifying members of the various plans, Diversa said it has been working with the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) to ensure they funds have sufficient scale.

"There have been a number of regulatory changes to superannuation, introduced by the government and regulatory bodies such as APRA over the last few years, which have increased the complexity and costs associated with administering superannuation funds," Diversa said.

"... the outcome of this would be your inclusion and membership in a stronger, larger fund structure that will be better placed to help provide economies of scale into the future."

The successor fund transfer, which is expected to be completed by December 17, was first flagged by OneVue's executive general manager, superannuation administration Stephen Blood when speaking to Financial Standard in June.

According to Rainmaker data, MAP has about 3500 members and just shy of $400 million in funds under management, as at June end.

Smartsave, which Diversa is also trustee for, currently has about $1.1 billion in FUM.

Read more: DiversaOneVueSmartsaveAPRALESF SuperPearl YourChoice SuperAllan Gray SuperannuationAustralian Practical SuperannuationFinancial StandardMAP Superannuation PlanMYONESUPERNextplan YourChoice SuperRainmakerRetire SelectStephen BloodWhole Super
