Retail funds to benefit from YFYS test changes

Retail superannuation funds from AMP, Australian Ethical and Russell Investments will be among the biggest beneficiaries of the last-minute change to administration fee treatment in YFYS performance tests, says Industry Super Australia.

The new performance test set under the Your Future, Your Super legislation is due to hand out its results to superannuation funds on August 30. Earlier this month, last-minute changes from the government pushed the administration fees included in the test from eight years' average to just one year.

On Wednesday, ISA said the move means 13 out of the 20 biggest benefactors of admin fee change are retail funds. Three are industry funds (Prime Super, TWU Super and Energy Super), while the remaining are corporate funds.

By sector, retail funds will add an average of 7bps to their performance, corporate funds will add 2.6bps, public funds will see no impact and industry funds will drop 3.3bps.

According to ISA, individual funds that will see the biggest improvement from the changes are the $425 million corporate fund Goldman Sachs & JBWere Superannuation Fund (46bps improvement), the $17 billion AMP MySuper No. 3 (20bps) and Australian Ethical's $1.9 billion balanced fund (17bps).

These are followed by Russell Master Trust general division and Asgard employee MySuper ((15bps improvement each), Prime Super and Colonial First State FirstChoice Superannuation Trust (14bps imporvement each) and AMG Super (10bps).

Funds whose MySuper products will see less than 10bps improvement are Toyota Super (9bps), BT Super and AFLPA & AFL Industry MySuper from AMP (8bps each), TWU Super (7bps), and Mercer WGSP and Virgin Money (6bps each).

MLC, Commonwealth Essential Super, Qantas's Glidepath and Mercy Super will see an improvement of 5bps each.

Lastly, Brookfield Australia MySuper and Energy Super will see 4bps each of improvement from the changes.

"This change not only gives funds a free pass for historic fee gouging, it opens the test to manipulation," ISA said.

"A fund could cut its last year of administration fees but lift its investment charges by an equal amount and get a boost to its benchmark score, gaming the test but leaving members paying the same high fees."

APRA said funds will be notified of their result on Monday, August 30. Those that fail will have 28 days to send their members a letter, notifying them of the result.