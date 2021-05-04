NEWS
Superannuation
Retail funds take out MySuper performance
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 4 MAY 2021   12:29PM

Retail superannuation funds, with the exception of one industry fund, led MySuper performance for the three years to March end, according to latest Rainmaker analysis.

Virgin Money Lifestage Tracker 1973-1983 returned 9.3% over three years, followed by UniSuper's balanced option and GuildSuper Lifecycle Growing at 9.1%.

They were followed by two more retail funds: smartMonday PRIME - MySuper Age 40 (9%) and Australian Ethical Super balanced (8.9%).

The industry funds followed with AustralianSuper balanced achieving 8.6%, while LGS Accumulation Scheme - High Growth, Mine Super aggressive and retail fund BT MySuper Lifestage 1980s all returned 8.5%.

Over one year, eight of the top-performing funds are from the retail sector, specifically lifestyle funds that are applicable to 40-year olds.

BT MySuper Lifestage 1980s returned 29.1% over one year, followed by Essential Super Employer Lifestage 1980-84 (28.9%), industry fund Mine Super's aggressive option (28.5%) and FirstChoice Lifestage 1980-1984 (28%).

Rainmaker Information research manager Pooja Antil said the performance echoed that of Australian and international equities.

"Retail super is basically riding high on equities in post covid financial market recovery. The one-year return to March 2021 is the best one-year rolling return in last 15 years."

Over five years industry funds still reign supreme with LGS Accumulation Scheme - High Growth returning 9.8%, followed by Hostplus balanced (9.6%) and AustralianSuper balanced (9.5).

Rounding out the top five, smartMonday PRIME - MySuper Age 40 came in at 9.5% and Telstra Super Corporate Plus MySuper at 9.2%.

Over 10 years, the top performers were Hostplus balanced (8.9%), AustralianSuper balanced and Cbus MySuper (8.8%).

They were followed by UniSuper balance (8.7%) and Telstra Super Corporate Plus MySuper at 8.7%.

Overall, the Rainmaker MySuper Index returned 20.2% for one year, 7.4% over three years and 7.7% over 10 years.

The performance outcomes vary from the previous month which saw UniSuper come out on top over three years (8.3%) followed by Australian Ethical Super Employer (accumulation) with 8% and Tasplan - OnTrack Build with 7.4%.

Over five years, LGS Accumulation Scheme - High Growth took out the top spot (9.8%), followed by AustralianSuper - Balanced (9.5%) and Hostplus balanced (9.5%).

While the 10-year top performers were Hostplus balanced (8.8%), Cbus MySuper (8.6% ) and UniSuper balanced (8.6%).

