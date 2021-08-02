NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Retail fund tops MySuper tables for FY21

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 2 AUG 2021   12:41PM

In a year the average fund posted over 18% in returns, CommBank's Essential Super was the top one-year performer.

Essential Super Employer - Lifestage 1980-84 returned 26.5% in the year ending June, according to Rainmaker's performance tables for workplace super (MySuper/default) which includes single-strategy as well as lifestage options.

However, Essential's performance over three years puts it at 24th rank (with 8.2% p.a. returns). It is ranked 34th on five- and seven-year horizons.

Essential Super is currently in court, with ASIC alleging CBA used conflicted remuneration in breach of Corporations Act to distribute the fund to 390,000 customers. CBA denied the allegation in a March 11 case management hearing. The fund is closed to new customers, according to the website.

The second-best performer in the 12 months was Mine Super - High Growth (26.1%). It figures in top-10 for longer horizons of up to 10 years.

Capping of the top-three was FirstChoice Employer -- Lifestage (1980-1984) with 26.5% for the12 months.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

On three-year horizons, the top-three performers are GuildSuper - MySuper Lifecycle Growing (10.3% p.a.), Virgin Money SED - LifeStage Tracker 1979-1983 (9.98% p.a.) and Mine Super -- High Growth (9.96% p.a.).

The median returns across 64 workplace super options for was 18.1% for the 12 months ending June, and 7.9% p.a. over three years (for 61 options).

Read more: Mine SuperFirstChoice EmployerGuildSuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Retail funds take out MySuper performance
Industry fund chief steps down
Rainmaker reveals 2021 AAA super products
Women don't own fair share of super
Super fund halves admin fees
Super fund overhauls performance on red rating
Super funds to face parliamentary grilling
Industry fund lowers fees
Industry fund appoints administrator
Industry fund reshuffles leadership

Editor's Choice

Retail fund tops MySuper tables for FY21

KANIKA SOOD
In a year the average fund posted over 18% in returns, CommBank's Essential Super was the top one-year performer.

First YFYS performance test results weeks away

KANIKA SOOD
Superannuation funds can expect their results in the first performance test by August 31 under the new Your Future, Your Super reforms, according to an APRA letter sent Friday.

RI Advice failed oversight obligations: Court

KARREN VERGARA
The Federal Court found that RI Advice Group's failure to provide rigorous oversight over a former financial adviser resulted in bad advice to consumer detriment.

Super, fund manager ASX dominance launches inquiry

KARREN VERGARA
Member of Parliament Tim Wilson will lead the charge to determine if big super's domination over the Australian sharemarket is stifling competition.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.