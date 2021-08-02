Retail fund tops MySuper tables for FY21

In a year the average fund posted over 18% in returns, CommBank's Essential Super was the top one-year performer.

Essential Super Employer - Lifestage 1980-84 returned 26.5% in the year ending June, according to Rainmaker's performance tables for workplace super (MySuper/default) which includes single-strategy as well as lifestage options.

However, Essential's performance over three years puts it at 24th rank (with 8.2% p.a. returns). It is ranked 34th on five- and seven-year horizons.

Essential Super is currently in court, with ASIC alleging CBA used conflicted remuneration in breach of Corporations Act to distribute the fund to 390,000 customers. CBA denied the allegation in a March 11 case management hearing. The fund is closed to new customers, according to the website.

The second-best performer in the 12 months was Mine Super - High Growth (26.1%). It figures in top-10 for longer horizons of up to 10 years.

Capping of the top-three was FirstChoice Employer -- Lifestage (1980-1984) with 26.5% for the12 months.

On three-year horizons, the top-three performers are GuildSuper - MySuper Lifecycle Growing (10.3% p.a.), Virgin Money SED - LifeStage Tracker 1979-1983 (9.98% p.a.) and Mine Super -- High Growth (9.96% p.a.).

The median returns across 64 workplace super options for was 18.1% for the 12 months ending June, and 7.9% p.a. over three years (for 61 options).