Rest welcomes super heavyweights

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 10 FEB 2023   12:42PM

Rest, the industry fund for retail employees has further strengthened its investment team by appointing two high-profile investment professionals.

Spirit Super general manager strategy and risk Paul Docherty has arrived as head of portfolio construction and research.

He will play a key role in investment strategy and asset allocation capabilities.

A former finance professor, Docherty has an extensive background in consultancy in financial markets and funds management.

Meantime, Scott Tully has joined Rest on a six-month contract as head of investment option development.

Previously, Tully spent 30 years with Colonial First State and its predecessor organisations, including two decades leading the investment business, most recently as executive director of investments.

Tully will report to Rest chief investment officer Andrew Lill while Docherty will report to Andrew Thomas, head of investment strategy and asset allocation.

Lill said the super fund had been continually building up the investment team's internal expertise in recent years. And that the two recruits would further deepen the team's whole-of-fund capability.

"The majority of Rest members are decades from retirement, including more than one million members aged younger than 35," he said.

"Our investment strategy and diversified portfolio are increasingly reflecting this uniquely long-term investing horizon. It's important that we regularly review our investment options to ensure they continue to reflect interests and needs across our membership.

"Scott has a vast degree of experience and expertise in investment management and with a wide range of investment objectives. Rest stands to benefit from Scott's knowledge, as well as the fresh set of eyes he will bring to our investment option menu."

He added that the fund is continuing to evolve its "whole-of-fund approach to maintain the strong long-term returns we have delivered to Rest members, including by looking to expand our internal investment management capability."

Lill said Docherty's experience is instrumental to this process.

Read more: Andrew LillAndrew ThomasColonial First StatePaul DochertyScott TullySpirit Super
