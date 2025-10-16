Rest Super team defects to Channel Capital

Rest Super's operational due diligence team is defecting to Channel Capital in a major coup for the local investment manager.

The move comes as Channel Capital launches a specialist global operational due diligence (ODD) business to meet growing demand for independent, institutional-grade ODD.

The new business will operate as an independent subsidiary, helping institutional investors, family offices, and asset managers manage operational complexity, reduce risk, and make more confident investment decisions through independent expert analysis and advice.

Group managing director Glen Holding said operational oversight is a strategic imperative at Channel. "As a responsible entity, we understand the importance of conducting deep analysis to make informed, risk-aware decisions," he said.

Channel Diligence will be led by Erika Jordan, who was head of investment operations and governance at Rest Super, and Stephanie Sirois, former co-head of the global operational due diligence team at UBS, based in New York.

"With Stephanie and Erika at the helm, Channel Diligence brings world-class experience and an independent mindset to help our clients navigate complexity and protect capital in an increasingly dynamic investment landscape," Holding added.

Jordan has over 20 years of experience in investment operations, governance, and risk. Before her nearly six years at Rest Super, one of Australia's largest super funds, she worked at JANA Investment Advisors, NAB Asset Management and UBS.

Sirois has led ODD work across hedge funds, private equity, and real asset managers as head of Americas and global co-head of ODD at UBS.

The initial team will also include Padraig O'Donnell and Charlene McDermid, along with US-based attorney Wendy Beer.

Also arriving from Rest Super, O'Donnell spent the last two years at Rest as manager of ODD investments, after joining from AustralianSuper. He previously worked at Citi and State Street. McDermid spent two years at Rest, with most of her career at National Australia Bank, KPMG and Westpac.

Channel Capital said operational risk has become a bigger focus for institutional investors and regulators as investment structures grow more complex across more asset classes.

Channel Diligence will provide detailed, independent analysis and practical insights into how asset managers, pension funds, and alternative investment platforms operate worldwide.

The new business will handle pre-investment operational due diligence, ongoing monitoring and risk reviews, manager and service provider assessments, ESG operational due diligence, and custom advisory and consulting solutions."

"We have revisited our approach to operational due diligence (ODD) and expect to appoint a third-party ODD service provider, which will be overseen and complemented by our investment operations capability. This approach will ensure continued robust oversight and independence in our ODD processes," a Rest spokesperson said.

Separately, Rest has appointed Marina Pasika as interim head of private markets while it undertakes a recruitment process for a permanent appointment following the departure of Simon Esposito.

Pasika brings more than 15 years of investment experience across private equity and alternative assets, including senior roles at the Future Fund and Goldman Sachs.

She will continue to lead Rest's growth alternatives team alongside her interim responsibilities.

Rest's chief investment officer Michael Clancy congratulated Pasika on the appointment.

"She brings great leadership skills and deep experience, and I'm really pleased that she is stepping into the role in support of our more than 2 million members," he said.