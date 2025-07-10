Rest Super loses investment risk lead

Rob Leck has just finished up as the head of investment risk at Rest Super and is looking for a new home within the pension sector.

For around half of his four years at the superannuation fund, Leck worked as a senior investment manager. He has spent much of his career in superannuation, asset management and treasury, specialising in investment strategy.

A former senior portfolio manager of quant solutions within QSuper's investment strategy team, Leck focused on portfolio construction, research and performance measurement. He held a similar role at Cbus Super, managing fixed credit and cash asset classes and looking after the quant team.

Leck has also worked as a senior investment risk analyst at Vanguard Investments Australia and a senior quantitative analyst at Queensland Treasury Corporation.

"After a highly enjoyable and educational stint at Rest, I will be taking some time off before looking for my next opportunity," he told his LinkedIn community.

"Having now worked at three profit-to-member funds, I'm not sure if I'll have enough time left in my career to work at the remaining funds and cover everyone (and perhaps you may be better or worse off because of it)."

"For those of you I've worked with at Rest, thank you. Having a great group of people around you makes working all the more enjoyable."

Referring to his farewell email to staff, he said: "I'm always trying to strike the balance between humour and inspiration, but figure that my unorthodox style of both humour and inspiration may not always hit the mark."